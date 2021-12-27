Dear Editor:
Happy Holidays.
It’s that time of year when Webster releases its annual word of the year. In 2020, it was pandemic. This year, it is
vaccine.
Closer to home, though, the word that comes to mind when considering the challenges we’ve been navigating as a community in 2021 is: Fortitude – courage in the face of adversity.
It’s been another tumultuous year. On top of COVID-19, we’ve lived through fires, the overdose crisis, a heat-dome, floods — and any one of these challenges would be enough but this year, we are grappling with them all. It feels unimaginable, except it’s true. And here we are, the holidays upon us, in another pandemic wave.
In the midst of it all, you have remained steadfast in your support for the health and well-being of all who call this beautiful community home. Taking action wherever help was needed in support of local healthcare at Kelowna General Hospital and in our community.
In the throes of all the uncertainty, you chose generosity.
This year, you gave more in support of excellence in regional health care than ever before. You completed an $8 million campaign to bring advanced stroke care to the southern interior. When we asked for your help to boost the morale of our incredible (but tired) hospital staff, you overwhelmed us with your gifts.
Your support for JoeAnna’s House meant that no one from our region who needed a place to stay close to a loved one at KGH was turned away. And so much more. Cardiac, mental health, brain health, Indigenous health, seniors and pediatric health — your list of helping goes on.
At times, the pandemic and natural disasters in our province have created chaos. But they have also created clarity. We are on the cusp of an exciting new era in advancing world-class health care right here at home. The solutions to the challenges we face will be developed in collaboration – with the brightest medical minds, community leaders, and you.
On behalf of all those who pass through the doors of Kelowna General Hospital and JoeAnna’s House, thank you for your trust, courage and generosity this year. It is our path out, and forward. Giving has, and will always, change everything.
Wishing you good health, prosperity and peace.
Doug Rankmore, CEO, KGH Foundation