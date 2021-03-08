Premier John Horgan got it wrong. I’m talking about the Site C decision to persevere with what I am sure will turn out to be the biggest white elephant in the province’s history.
The completion of the Site C dam on the Peace River is going to cost at least $6 billion beyond the $10 billion already sunk into this boondoggle.
Why did the premier decide to carry on? Well, he cited the money already spent and the fact that the project supplies about 4,000 jobs.
This reasoning is typical of many people, and politicians are no exception.
What they can’t accept is that sunk cost (or bygones) are just that, and spending more money on a disastrous project will not somehow make it better. Indeed, when Site C is completed, it will supply the highest cost power per kilowatt in the province.
Continuing with Site C also has opportunity costs. Think what the projected $6 billion could be used for, if not gobbled up by the dam.
We could invest it in small nuclear reactors powered by barium salts which are free of waste byproducts and much cheaper than the typical heavy water plants so dear to the hearts of those running Atomic Energy Canada.
And if we did it right, we could establish a local power-generation industry with national and international markets.
As for the 4,000 lost jobs, other infrastructure investment — including, for example, public transit in Vancouver — will be easily offset as the economy recovers.
The saddest feature of this decision is that any further problems with Site C will now tarnish Horgan’s legacy rather than that of former premier Christy Clark, who saddled B.C. with this misbegotten project to begin with.
The other major government policy that is long past due for retirement is supply management in dairy and poultry.
Set up in the early 1970s to allow small dairy farmers to exit the industry and have something of value to sell, it achieved that objective.
In the last 15 years, the number of Canadian dairy farms has declined by more than 4,500 and since the program began the number has declined by more than 20,000.
The program involves two separate factors. Firstly, the government sets a price for fluid milk that is supposedly set to reflect the costs of production. But for more than 50 years, that price has exceeded the costs of all but the least efficient dairy farms, thereby yielding most dairy farms windfall gains.
Secondly, the ability to sell fluid milk is made dependant on each of the cows producing the milk having a market-sharing quota that may be supplied.
That quota can be bought or sold or passed on as a legacy. The value of dairy quota today is about $30,000 per cow or more than $35 billion in Canada.
The average dairy farm of 70 cows therefore holds quota worth about $2.1 million dollars.
The combined impact of these policies is that entry into the dairy industry is expensive and the industry is undergoing continuing consolidation leading to ever-larger average size.
But the key result is that consumers are paying what the OECD estimated was $2.6 billion too much for dairy products because of the set price and the abnormally high tariffs imposed on imported dairy products. Consequently, both domestic consumers and foreign suppliers are unhappy
To terminate this policy, the government needs to impose on dairy products a sales tax of, say, 5% with the entire proceeds to be used to reimburse th dairy farmers for the quota they held when the tax was imposed.
The fixed price of fluid milk would be held constant until the quota has been paid off. Then the market could be free and tariffs on dairy products eliminated.
It just requires that the federal government display the courage to allow markets to work — rather than letting dairy industry lobbyists set policy.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.