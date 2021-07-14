Dear Editor: Seeing as how we are now on water rations and we can only sprinkle our dead lawns three days a week in Kelowna and twice in Penticton, might I suggest we close all the car washes for the time being?
Having a dirty car is not an emergency. Your car will not die if it doesn’t have water, so let’s close the car washes until our water capacity is restored. They are a complete waste of water, and in this time, bad for the environment, as they are a contributor to the drought we are now experiencing.
Sally Kelly, Kelowna
‘Smart’ right turns are an oxymoron
Dear Editor: Having experienced the City of Kelowna’s new “smart right turn” intersections, I must declare them a stupid and needlessly expensive idea.
Take the corner of Clement and Clifton Road, for instance. One readily observes many tire tracks going over the “smart” part of the new right turn rather than taking the intended improved path, thereby making the turn as it was in the first place before the so-called improvements.
The corner of Clement and Gordon Drive has also been converted to a “smart” right turn, and as I write this, the corner of Bernard and Spall is in the midst of getting this conversion.
These are intersections I often drive through and/or by. Over the years, I have never seen evidence of an accident, something these “smart right turns” is supposed to reduce.
If accidents do occur, they are very infrequent. Please, why the expense? While I have read statistics claiming their improvement to safe driving, I see no need at these intersections.
Motorists with bad driving skills will make terrible decisions regardless of how the road is improved. If sight-lines are one of the intended improvements, then please improve the sight lines at the Dilworth and Highway 97 intersection.
Now that place has had its share of accidents. Certainly these things don’t come cheap and the money spent on these can be better spent by the City of Kelowna on other more important projects.
Richard Bergin, Kelowna