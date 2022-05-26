While there are still a few pathetic deniers of climate change, the overwhelming scientific data indicate that it is real. Unless governments and the public act in a more responsible way to reduce carbon pollution, the planet will enter a downward climate spiral that will, by the end of the century, make it largely uninhabitable.
One of the main causes of climate degradation is greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, produced by internal combustion engines in cars and trucks. In an effort to diminish such pollution, governments have been increasing the taxes applied to oil and natural gas products and, surprise, surprise, it has been working. But, when gas at the pump recently rose quickly to prices above $2 a litre, the public complained loudly and many governments, including here in B.C., decided to reduce such taxes. That is spectacularly dumb policy. Understand one simple fact: reducing emissions is going to be costly but not acting is much, much worse.
Climate change does not occur only within the borders of the worst polluters. It is everywhere, from polar ice caps to the heart of urban centres. Consequently, a unified, worldwide approach to reducing carbon emissions, even if it is painful in economic terms, cannot be unilaterally held in abeyance until some unspecified future date. Delay only advances the date when degradation of the earth’s climate becomes irreversible.
The practical problem with taxing petroleum and gas products is that there are limited substitutes for some purposes. We can substitute electric heating for gas heating, but that is costly and takes time to achieve. It could be increased if governments were to provide better support for conversions of home and commercial heating systems.
Trucks and cars are another matter. Electric vehicles are becoming more popular but it will take more than a decade before they become the dominant means of transportation. The transition will require incentives (carrots or sticks) beyond raising the cost of gas or diesel and subsidizing the selling price of such vehicles.
The transition will be, of course, most painful for low-income families.
Governments can and should ameliorate this burden. In B.C., as of July 1, the maximum annual Climate Action Tax Credit will be over $300 for a single-parent family making up to about $43,000 per year. The credit is paid quarterly, non-taxable and paid whether or not you drive a car.
While the use of carbon taxes is the most effective and fastest method for reducing pollution, the absence of good substitutes makes the achievement of the targeted reduction very difficult. The personal automobile provides a great deal of freedom to the owner; it can be used to travel to many places at almost any time. Further, in most communities, there are limited substitutes. Taxis or their equivalent can be expensive and urban public transport is usually limited both in geographical coverage and availability outside rush hours.
This clearly means that governments, the dominant providers of public transit in most areas, need to focus now on improving transit systems. Yes, that will increase the costs of such systems and fare increases can cover only part of that cost – though governments may find that decreased public expenditure on roads and parking also helps.
There remains, however, a huge political problem with expanded public transit in that this solution will probably increase local taxes and that will generate local opposition. In short, expanding public transit takes real courage for governments to fund and that courage appears to be in short supply. Witness the recent actions of several provinces in reducing taxes on gasoline.
Until the public at large accepts the fact that life as we know it on this planet is in jeopardy, and that real solutions will cost real money, public outcries against the steps necessary to allow us to survive will put pressure on governments to slow down, if not reverse, needed actions. Taxing certain forms of energy is critical and giving into such pressures simply means a harsher future existence for ourselves, our children and their children.
So, stop complaining about gas prices, downsize your gas-guzzler and start pushing for acceptable substitutes – and defeat politicians who ignore reality in a desire to keep their jobs.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.