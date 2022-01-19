Observing the antics of the Republican members of the U.S. Congress, one has to wonder how so many of them can portray themselves as supporters of Trump and the “big lie” that he, not Biden, won the November 2020 presidential election. How can they do this with straight faces?
In spite of a myriad of lawsuits claiming massive fraud and other irregularities — not one of which succeeded — and after some of the perpetrators of those legal actions candidly admitted that there was no basis for their claims other than Trump’s refusal to accept the fact that he lost, we still see a majority of Republicans maintaining that Biden’s is somehow an illegitimate presidency.
The misguided rank-and-file Republicans are, however, less shocking than the minority leaders in both the House and the Senate who certainly know better.
What motivates these two men to support Trump despite earlier recognition that his claims of fraud were delusional? Mitch McConnell, minority leader in the Senate, has set as his primary goal regaining the position of majority leader so, he ignores the oath he swore as a Senator to uphold the Constitution. He must believe that, if he fails to support or, worse, openly disagrees with Trump, members of his caucus will support someone else for leader in the event the Republicans regain a majority in the forthcoming midterm elections.
Two Republican candidates, Eric Greitens of Missouri and Kelly Tshibaka of Alaska have already stated that, if elected, they will not support McConnell for majority leader.
Likewise, Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader in the House of Representatives, so desperately wants to become the speaker that he has done a 180-degree turnaround regarding Trump’s big lie. His caucus contains a large number of members (the so-called Freedom Caucus) who fervently believe Trump’s claims in spite of a total absence of any proof.
The craven actions of these two men are driven by their egos and will to power, but what about the other members who presumably have less to lose? Some, like Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio (perhaps the most ardent supporters of Trump), continue to make statements that defy reason whenever they can find a microphone.
Elise Stefanik from upstate New York, a well-educated woman, was recently elected to head up the Republican conference in the House replacing Liz Cheney who was expelled due to her support of Trump’s impeachment in 2021. Stefanik has become a loud voice trumpeting the big lie.
These House members are joined by some Republican Senators in professing support for Trump. Perhaps the most vocal of these is Ron Johnson from Wisconsin. In commenting on the attack on the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, he said he was not afraid of those “patriots” but would have been had they been members of Black Lives Matter or Antifa (the anti-fascist movement). He now denies this was a racist statement.
Lindsey Graham is another senator who has changed his tune. On Jan. 6, 2021, in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, he announced that he could no longer support Trump. “Count me out,” he said. One month later he said that “Trump is the most potent force in the Republican party.” I imagine he sees himself as a possible successor to McConnell.
So why do weighty denizens of Congress continue to support Trump’s fantasies? They may believe such support is essential if they are to be renominated and re-elected. But how do we explain the inaction of Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential candidate.
His position as a senator from Utah is virtually unassailable and he is certainly a man who has long supported democratic institutions. Why his tacit acceptance of blatantly anti-democratic actions? Why, for example, were Liz Cheney and her dad the only Republicans to participate in the public observances on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the capital?
It’s reasonable to conclude that this demonstrable bi-polarization of the U.S. Congress portends an ominous future for the once-great republic.
But before we indulge in schadenfreude, Canadians should consider that this breakdown of democratic norms and institutions could have immense detrimental impacts on Canada.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.