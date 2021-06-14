The recent approval by Kelowna city council of an application from Stober Group to build a major residential and retail development in South Pandosy close to lakefront illustrates clearly the weaknesses of the planning and development process in Kelowna.
In a neighbourhood zoned for four-storey buildings, Stober Group has obtained the right to build a 345-unit development that will tower 14 storeys over a low-rise neighbourhood within less than 100 metres of Okanagan Lake.
The project design utilizes a 320% increase in allowable building height and the 10-storey height variance adds 251 more units (73%) than the OCP currently allows in this neighbourhood.
The 10-storey variance was ostensibly granted in exchange for public amenities to be provided by the developer to enhance the adjacent community and the city as a whole.
Among those benefits claimed is an open-air space above the parkade. Since access will be private and limited to residents of the complex, it hardly benefits the wider neighbourhood.
The “pocket park” is really a bus stop, largely concrete and containing a fast-food kiosk. Just how this enhances the community at large is difficult to explain.
Stober Group also claims the streetscape along Lakeshore Road will be improved with a six-metre-wide sidewalk.
But design details reveal that, after allowing for curbside planters and, most importantly, patio dining space, the design and the control of this space remains with the developer and limits pedestrian space to only about two metres.
And the same holds true for the large setbacks for building corners claimed to be for community-friendly elements when most of the space will likely be used for outdoor dining patios.
Stober has also agreed to build a portion of the proposed multipurpose lakeside pathway along Watt Road in exchange for the 10-storey height variance.
This pathway project is now being fast-tracked but only to a temporary design and build standard.
The exact route and how it will link to Pandosy Waterfront Park remains unknown.
Stober should be required to build the pathway, whatever its final chosen route, to permanent standards and not at far cheaper temporary standard proposed by the Planning Department.
It is difficult to explain the long-term public benefit to be realized from the developer’s proposed car-share program, which provides Stober with a density bonus to allow more units and ultimately more profit.
The car-share also allows Stober to reduce the number of parking stalls required by five stalls per car-share vehicle to provide for more housing units.
There is, however, a catch. Such agreements between developers and a car-sharing company traditionally last only for two years and once that period expires, it can be terminated by either party.
Note that the increase in units is permanent, but the contract supporting this increase in units is not.
Put another way, the up-front benefits accrue to the developer and the risk, (that the agreement ends after two years) is shouldered by the public at large. A case of “Heads I win, tails you lose.”
Let’s estimate what Stober gains from the height variances and the car-share program.
Using the data contained in the documents made public, including the number of units for each floor 5 to 14, the estimated sale price for each unit and given construction and development cost charges (DDCs) costs, the total revenue for 251 incremental units is likely to be in excess of $40 million. (The car-share bonus is expected to add between 40 and 43 new units and account for between $4.2 and $14.6 million of this revenue depending upon where the units are located.)
Stober has also received $500,000 from the city to obtain land for the linear park on the north edge of the site.
The City of Kelowna will receive $8.44 million in DCCs from Stober for the entire 345-unit project.
The city will also receive $4.4 million from Stober for land — currently used for city parking — to expand the southern part of the project site.
This deal with Stober results in a net loss of 119 parking stalls.
The city must also pay $831,000 as a DCC public assist subsidy to pay for roads, sewers and water services. The 10-storey height variance accounts for about $600,000 of this cost.
By failing to specify the length and value of the car-sharing contract and to realize for rate-payers the full value of the 10-storey height variance, city staffers let slip an opportunity gain greater public amenity contributions and effectively negotiated away public assets.
It is obvious we need a change in both council and the management of the city’s extensive staff.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.