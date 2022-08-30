A new set of rules for negotiations
Dear Editor:
The BCGEU is going back to the bargaining table. Why were they ever away from the table? Who is in control of these messes? Why should others lose their jobs because negotiations are at a standstill?
And I don’t think we have seen the worst of it yet. How about some politicians with guts bring in this law:
1. Three months before a contract ends the bargaining committee must meet at least one day a week for eight hours.
2. Two months, two days a week, one month, three days, and if the contract expiry date passes, they meet four days a week for eight hours a day. One hour for lunch.
3. The committee can break off negotiations or walk away from the table but they cannot leave the room. (And not some opulent conference room in a high-end hotel, but an austere basement room with plastic or wooden chairs, two washrooms and a coffee maker on the counter.)
4. If a strike is called and there is work stoppage, the committee members, the people that work for the union, and the management staff above those workers, will all have their pay reduced to the equivalent of strike pay, while negotiations continue as above.
5. This will continue until such time as a contract is settled and ratified by the union members and management.
I’m sure we would see far fewer labour disputes if those individuals who are delegated to produce results had to actually work at as hard as they must do to keep their own jobs.
D. Kerr, West Kelowna
Great care, but city has changed
Dear Editor:
I moved here a couple of months ago from Salmon Arm to be near the hospital.
I needed special frequent care for my failing kidneys and was treated at the renal clinic.
If there is a problem in the nursing industry, I didn’t see it. What I saw was extreme professionalism and wonderful thoughtful caring by all involved. I am ever so grateful. I am now able to go home for treatment.
Knowing I was in for the long haul I put up my home for sale and rented here in Kelowna, not knowing how long I would be here, perhaps buying. I was shocked at the cheaply built $2,500 condos all over the city. Density is comparable to sardines.
The Kelowna I was familiar with from years ago when I brought my kids to the amusement parks and water slides are a thing of the past. I wouldn’t let young kids out of my sight as the streets everywhere have shady characters, and as we see crime is what Kelowna is now known for. It’s Lower East Hastings spread out everywhere. It’s not for me and I will sadly leave as I don’t feel welcome.
Good luck to the new mayor; you have a mess on your hands.
Sociologically the problem stems from a lack of a middle class, it’s all money or poverty here, no in between. You either have a boat or a shopping cart. Too bad Kelowna. Not sure you may ever be a great family tourist town again.
Bob White, Kelowna
Defending Trump just sounds crazy
Dear Editor:
Re: “Do you believe what you write?” (The Daily Courier, letters, Aug. 25)
The letter writer is still living in the past mimicking the orange buffoon’s repeated claims about ‘’crooked Hillary’’ and criticizing David Bond’s article, “Hoodwinked Republicans cause damage to democracy” (The Daily Courier, opinion, Aug. 23).
He sounds like those other GOP politicians, who amazingly have been elected by the millions of lunatic right-wing voters down south. Most of them should be institutionalized instead of being in the government (which is scary in itself). They’re still spewing false election news and hoping to get MAGA man’s backing in the next elections to justify their pay cheques.
The writer should read up on their real agendas and racist and hypocritical views just because they think they’re Christians.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Joe Barton, Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Lindsey O. Graham, Josh Hawley, Sarah Palin and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Even Herschel Walker, who has probably been hit in the head too many times in his football career. There are probably a couple of dozen more Looney Tunes.
It makes you wonder why the writer still lives in Canada if he believes all the hype from Fox news... his favourite news station.
R. St. Martin, Lake Country