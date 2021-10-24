‘Liminal space” is not a phrase we talk about every day, but is something I have thought about recently. The word liminal comes from the Latin word “limen,” meaning threshold. A liminal space is a time between the “what was” and the “next.”
My friend recently walked his daughter down the aisle to be married.
He started off feeling good; a quarter of a way down, he felt his first tear; halfway down, his tears were flowing; by the time he reached the altar, the whole congregation felt that they needed to comfort him. He was walking through liminal space, she was single, and the next stage of her life was to become a married woman. It is a place of transition, like graduating.
It can be described as a season of waiting and not knowing.
Liminal space is where all transformation takes place if we learn to wait and let it form us.
I believe that God likes to lead us into liminal space because it is there that he tends to do something remarkable with our character, purpose, and dreams.
You know that you are in a time of transition, but you feel that you are sitting at an airport terminal waiting for the connection.
This might be a new job, a change of vocation. From this space, one can often emerge with a new heart and identity.
In many ways, the pandemic has been a liminal space for the church; we have had to consider what the church will look like in the future years.
Others have found that their jobs have changed, and now they are walking from that liminal space into a new room, a new space. I think of the Israelites packing their bags and shipping out of Egypt after four hundred years of Egyptian living, families, slaves, undoubtedly full of Egyptian attitudes and beliefs.
Moses, a Prince of Egypt, arrived and led them into the wilderness to the foot of Mount Sinai. It would be fair to say that they were a ragtag bunch, lacking identity, purpose and direction.
At the foot of Mount Sinai, they stood in liminal space. It was here that they were transformed. They received their commandments, their identity, and God promised to guide them. After camping, they left that spot without their identity as ex-slaves or families from Egypt, but rather, twelve strong tribes, a nation with confidence and a new identity.
This space also exposed their rough edges; the people criticized, moaned, and even rebelled.
We go through liminal seasons; it’s human nature to try to make sense of our experience, wonder why, and question who we are and where we belong.
Let’s use our current space to rest, reflect, refresh and re-set.
If we embrace the liminal, climb the mountain, perhaps we to will come down with a shining face like Moses — transformed.
Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.