Housing is a critical issue in the current election. Two factors in particular have highlighted this issue. First, the escalating prices of housing, particularly single-family detached residences. Secondly, the limited supply of lower-cost housing such as rowhouses and affordable rental properties.
Owning real estate is in some sense analogous to investing in financial assets such as stocks and bonds in that demand to own the asset is responsive to its yield.
With a longer-term government bond, the market price, once the security is issued, moves inversely to the prevailing interest rate for its remaining maturity. If interest rates are in general decline, the fixed coupon attached to the security is worth more and the price of the security rises.
With real estate, the yield on the dwelling (the pleasure and convenience it provides the owner plus the rent owners do not have to pay) remains relatively constant so, if mortgage rates in general decline, the value of the dwelling should rise.
In the past decade, interest rates have remained extremely low so housing prices have risen.
The lower mortgage rates permitted more people to afford a property and demand increased at a much more rapid rate than the supply, especially since any increase to supply does not happen overnight.
Increasing the supply of housing, particularly lower cost housing such as townhouses and other forms of multiple unit dwellings, has been hindered by several factors.
In many municipalities, the granting of development permits for multiple units has been limited for political reasons (NIMBYism).
Or, as in the local development at McKinley Beach, the original plan for denser housing in the form of town houses was recently abandoned by the developer because single detached houses offer a greater profit margin.
Thus, even though the demand for more modestly priced attached dwellings is strong, adding to the supply of such housing is less attractive to the developer than supplying more mini-mansions.
The City of Kelowna, though staff certainly understands the need for more mid-market housing in our region, entertained the developer’s proposed change in the projected housing density for McKinley. Council turned it down earlier this month in a tie vote, but the new proposal could still resurface.
If developers don’t consider building affordable housing supply a worthwhile endeavour, should cities get into the business of building lower cost housing?
If they do, they will discover a massive demand for funding of such activity. Where will the money come from?
One possible answer would be making the taxes applied to existing dwellings a constant percentage of the appraised value of the dwelling.
Thus, the house I bought back in the late 1960s for $41,000 and on which I paid $2,300 in property taxes, and which was recently sold for more than $1.2 million would now generate annual taxes of $67,317. This tax measure would essentially allow the municipality to share in the windfall gains accruing to the seller.
I can’t imagine this idea would enjoy widespread support from homeowners in hot markets, but something along this line is needed to offset the overreliance upon separate dwellings as both habitation and investment.
Perhaps a transfer tax when the dwelling is sold or transferred to someone else would achieve a similar result. Of course, the provincial government could also simply require municipalities to build a fixed percentages of new dwellings in denser formats.
To assist those who rent by choice or necessity, it would be wise to require owners of rental property to disclose the taxes paid, the amounts spent on maintenance and administration and the expected return on the funds invested for the particular rental property. That certainly would highlight attempts to gouge renters and perhaps help bring about a more rational and competitive rental market.
Local city governments could offer also incentives for lower cost rental properties. Here in Kelowna, for example, rental properties are free of municipal taxes for the first 10 years after construction.
We need a tax and regulatory regime which makes it clear to developers and municipal politicians alike that the kind of attempt at “bait and switch” we saw in the revised development proposal at McKinley Beach will not fly.
We should also make our expectations as voters clear: municipal councils and planning department must refocus on solving the housing shortage rather than on facilitating ever-increasing profits for developers.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.