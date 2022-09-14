Please leave.
I’d appreciate it if you’d go.
Bye, bye now.
Make like a leaf and blow away.
Take off, eh!
Those are all options that incumbent Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran could have used when asking city council candidate Ron Cannan to exit his campaign kick-off event held last week at a downtown brewery.
None of those turns of phrase would have made front-page news.
Instead, Basran chose to tell Cannan to “f— off.”
Whether Cannan was there to wish Basran well or for more nefarious reasons is beside the point. The takeaway is that a two-term mayor seeking a third term swore at a council candidate – potentially someone he may have to work with once the dust settles on Oct. 15.
We expected this year’s municipal election would get ugly based on the old rivalries and controversial candidates. However, Basran’s raw reaction was shockingly uncouth.
For those who missed the initial story in The Daily Courier last week, Cannan showed up at Basran’s RSVP campaign kick-off event at Red Bird Brewing Company in Kelowna. He didn’t have a ticket, but was allowed in nonetheless.
Cannan, a former Kelowna city councillor and ex-Conservative MP, said Basran approached him. Cannan said he told Basran: “Colin, if we’re both elected we have to work together.”
In response, Basran told Cannan to “f— off and get out.”
Asked about it, Basran would neither admit nor deny his response, with a dodgy, “So
Ron Cannan was not invited to this event and I think that’s all I’ll say.”
No matter your political
affiliations or beliefs, we should all be able to agree that a mayor telling someone off like this is inappropriate.
Could anyone imagine such behaviour from former Kelowna mayors Walter Gray or Sharon Shepherd?
When it comes down to it, being mayor is a job. If someone did this in the workplace to a colleague – or perhaps closer to the mark, someone applying for a job – they’d be written up or possibly fired on the spot.
Basran’s response to Cannan shows a concerning lack of
self-control for someone in such a position of power. And his inability to take ownership of his actions is also disturbing.
As mayor, Basran is expected to work with everyone.
During his campaign kick-off speech, Basran acknowledged this: “My council colleagues and I don’t always agree on everything. But we always agree on collaboration, not division.”
Basran should take his own words to heart.
David Wylie is Managing Editor of The Daily Courier.