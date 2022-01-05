Dear Editor: The medical community in Kelowna is a collective asset that deserves our gratitude and admiration.
I have benefited from their services.
Doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians, paramedics and office staff — and each one doing complex tasks to improve one's health and indeed chances of survival.
They do their part, often with long shifts, and sometimes demanding circumstances.
If there was ever a time when we needed their special expertise, patience, kindness and understanding it's now.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is a representative of the people who work in this area and it's very apparent we, in B.C., are fortunate to have a medical person giving us the guidance rather than a person with no scientific background.
Locally, we have medical people cut from the same cloth.
Whether we visit KGH, the cancer clinic, Doyle Avenue office, the various family practice offices, Urgent Care Centre or have a home visit from a community medical staff member we are given world class care.
In spite of the difficult times we are facing, we can be very very grateful for these people.
We need more of them to ensure an even workload.
Many hundreds and thousands are served each day; without them, where would we be? Thank you so much.
G. Evans, Kelowna
Letter writers squabble over evolution
Dear Editor: On Dec. 31, David Buckna noted that I have not read the technical books on evolutionary biology he recommended earlier (Courier, Dec. 4).
I do not have the foundations in biology to understand university texts. I may be mistaken, but from what little I could understand, these texts are based on evolutionary theory. He stated that they are used in university courses. Those courses, in mainline universities, will be firmly rooted in the Theory of Evolution.
Buckna makes reference to macroevolution, but I am not certain he understands the concept and will address this issue in a separate letter.
He cites a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Beak of the Finch: A Story of Evolution in Our Time.”
Barbara and Peter Grant, award-winning evolutionary biologists at Princeton University, spent 20 years studying changes in the finch population of a small island in the Galapagos.
In 1977, severe drought caused a food supply change. The population evolved: smaller birds died and larger birds quickly dominated. Between 1983 and 1985, rainfall and drought caused another significant change in the food supply, and the population evolved: larger birds died and smaller ground finches quickly dominated.
Buckna dismisses their findings as “minor variations.” Scientists, however, refer to these adaptations as “microevolution.”
In this study, the Grants showed that natural selection can be observed and repeated in a natural environment, it can move in different directions, it is influenced by the environment, and it causes evolutionary change.
Further attempting to discredit evolution despite its overwhelming acceptance in the scientific community, Buckna cited bloodletting and tonsillectomies, practices that had been generally accepted for some time.
After scientific evidence emerged that these were ineffectual or harmful and research showed more effective alternatives, things changed. The coelacanth was thought extinct. Evidence proved that opinion wrong.
This is science: evidence changes the game. Current scientific theories, including evolution, face constant scrutiny and challenge. The Theory of Evolution has been impugned many times in many different ways, and still stands, supported by an ever-growing body of evidence.
In 1973, evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky stated, “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution.”
Mr. Buckna, what is your proposed replacement for the Theory of Evolution?
Marie Sorge, Penticton
Residents, please shovel driveways
Dear Editor: On Monday, Jan. 3, I got stuck in many places around the city, in my wheelchair, trying to cross streets, intersections and navigating on city sidewalks.
The majority of Penticton citizens are considerate, however, there are some citizens who are not at all considerate. And that, in my opinion, just plain violates freedom of movement for those with disabilities such as myself who is mobility challenged.
Especially trying to access bus stops in the City of Penticton.
Please do me a favour and shovel the sidewalk in front your residence or business. Persons with disabilities depend on clear pathways to get to their destinations safely.
Thank you for giving this your utmost consideration.
James HC Brown, Penticton
City councillors have explaining to do
Dear Editor: When you open your BC Assessment letter, don’t have a heart attack. These increases in assessed values are excessive, but will not translate into a similar increases in your 2022 property tax billing.
City councils needs to set up a special meeting and explain to residents, exactly what an average 29% increase in property assessments means in dollars out of your pockets.
Many factors come into play, business assessments increases and the business tax multiplier are examples of items that council needs to consider in setting the various property tax rates.
Call your favourite council member and get their reaction to the tremendous increase in the 2022 property assessments.
Each council member needs to write articles in the press, in order to educate the residents of the eventual 2022 property tax increases. Find out where your favourite council member stands on the allocation of property tax billings between residential and business property tax rates.
Have a great day, your homes have increased in value.
You need to check out lake front property assessment increases.
Ted Wiltse, Penticton
Clarification from S.Okanagan teachers' union
Dear Editor: Clearly, misinformation has played a role in the COVID era.
I feel compelled to clear up what appears to be more incorrect information in Joy Lang’s letter to the editor (“Shocked by union’s response,” Courier, Jan. 4).
Lang states that teachers have chosen not to get vaccinated. While I don’t have specific local data, in speaking with my colleagues here in Okanagan-Skaha, I can say that a vast majority of teachers are vaccinated. In fact, in a survey conducted in October, teachers around the province reported that 94% had been fully vaccinated.
While the BC Teachers’ Federation has stated that they would not oppose a vaccine mandate for all teachers, they did raise concerns about how privacy would be protected. All Canadians have the right to privacy regarding their medical status.
Perhaps Lang was referring to the Dec. 18, 2021 article on the front page of The Herald. This article covered a situation in Kelowna regarding the School District insisting that all staff, including teachers, disclose their vaccine status.
As pointed out in the same article, the entire situation could be resolved by the provincial government and the health authorities. It appears they are reluctant to do so.
Finally, I want to say that although this pandemic has been hard on all of us, it has been especially difficult on all frontline workers, including teachers.
They’ve had to continue to bring the joy of learning into a classroom while dealing with an incredible number of health and safety measures and hoping they don’t bring COVID home to their families nor into their classroom.
Kevin Epp, Local President 67, Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union