Temporary compensation and psychological supports for E-Comm 911 dispatch operators must be extended and ultimately become permanent to help ensure stability in the embattled emergency response system.
Over the last few months, shift differential, overtime and psychological support program enhancements were established for a short period of time to stem the exodus of front-line staff at E-Comm who were encountering ongoing forced overtime and associated stress and anxiety – putting enormous pressure on the system.
Unfortunately, some of those support measures are scheduled to expire Sept. 21.
These provisions have made a difference over the past few months. I can’t imagine how much worse the situation would have been without them. Forced overtime is not the solution to a systemic problem. We need real and permanent solutions to make emergency communications a viable career and not a place where employees come and burn out. Serious mental health issues are causing people to leave this organization in droves, and we can’t continue to allow this to happen.
The issue of 911 gridlock and its impact on dispatch operators is not subsiding. The prospect of forced overtime is anticipated on each day leading through the Labour Day weekend. The union reports that between July 1 and September 5, staff have entered nine of 10 weekends facing the possibility of forced overtime. Furthermore, between June 1 and August 4, there were more than 900 short notice vacancy overtime messages sent to members.
For the past year, the union has sounded the alarm about dire situation of managing an emergency response system. Staffing levels at E-Comm – a multi-municipality agency that provide 99% of the initial 911 call answer for the province and answer, triage, dispatch, and update the calls in order of priority for 33 police agencies and 40 fire departments in B.C. – are well below those required to meet anticipated demand. This forces dispatchers to work well beyond their normal four-day, 12-hour shift schedule, which is simply unsustainable.
Donald Grant,
CUPE 8911 president,
Vancouver
Communication health concerns are on the rise
This year, as children across the province head back to school, not all of them will be able to learn at their fullest potential due to their inability to access timely care from communication health professionals.
The government of British Columbia must make greater investments to ensure all of our students can access treatment for speech, language and hearing disorders should they need to “Ensuring our students have the skills they need to communicate is critical to their academic and social success and optimal quality of life.
Limited access to speech-language pathologists and audiologists results in lower communication, hearing and cognitive health outcomes for people of all ages. This is especially true for our province’s children, as it connects to their cognitive development, social skills, academic learning, and self-regulation.
British Columbia is falling behind the rest of Canada. Federal comparisons on access to support for everything from early childhood and school-age intervention, to hearing aid funding, to accessing speech-language pathology services for seniors recovering from illness outline that British Columbia is not keeping pace with other parts of the country. Children wait months or years to see a publicly funded speech-language pathologist or audiologist.
Children with language impairments have poorer academic and social outcomes. Additionally, they experience a higher likelihood of having a learning disability than children in the general population. To ensure all of our students have an equal chance, we must ensure communication health care
professionals are accessible and available.
This September, not all of our province’s children have access to the help they need to thrive. Communication health is a vital aspect of our everyday lives. A lack of early support can have lifelong repercussions on an individual’s development and societal participation, permanently impacting their health.
Becca Yu, president of Speech and Hearing B.C., Vancouver
Talking after a suicide attempt is essential
What do you say to someone who has attempted suicide? Overcoming a suicide attempt is challenging – both for the person who experienced it and for those in the person’s life. When we love someone, it’s terrifying to think of life without them, and our fear of making things worse can get in the way of connection and healing.
The difference between just one attempt and many more is the experience itself and how the experience is integrated. What is the meaning behind the attempt? A suicide attempt is always communication – we need to be able to talk openly about suicide and suicide attempts for the healing journey to happen.
On Sept. 6, the Crisis Centre of B.C. is hosting a free webinar “How to Support Someone Who’s Attempted Suicide” where participants will learn how to talk about pain and suicide and how to help someone recover and heal from a suicide attempt.
Organizers hope the webinar is attended by friends and family of suicide attempt survivors, health and mental health professionals and social service providers, and anyone wanting to be able to speak about suicide in a practical way.
There might be a fear in those around someone who has attempted suicide to talk about suicide or to talk about pain. A balanced approach is needed; being able to talk about it without being over vigilant. I tend to say that suicide is like a monster under the table – when we shine light on it, it’s not as scary, it’s more manageable.
The webinar is one of a series of events and workshops offered by the Crisis Centre of B.C. for the annual World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, 2022.
The slogan of this year’s WSPD is “Creating Hope Through Action.” We need to have open conversations about suicide for suicide to be prevented. The more often we talk about this topic, even if it might make us uncomfortable, the more lives will be saved.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Crisis Centre of B.C:
• Mental Health Support Line: 310-6789 (no area code required)
• Anywhere in B.C. 1-800-SUICIDE: 1-800-784-2433
• Online Chat for youth: YouthInBC.com (noon to 1 a.m.)
• Online Chat for adults: CrisisCentreChat.ca (noon to 1 a.m.)
Jessica Wolf Ortiz,
Crisis Centre of B.C.
Feds failing on transparent seafood supply
Oceana Canada is again calling on the federal government to put a stop to murky global seafood supply chains that allow for overfishing, mislabelling, and forcing seafaring workers to work under conditions that are unacceptable by international standards.
Most of the wild-caught seafood consumed in Canada — 63 per cent — is imported, yet unacceptable working conditions, including forced labour, are common in the fishing industry globally.
Oceana Canada worked with academics who analyzed Canada’s role in fighting human rights abuses in global seafood supply chains, finding that Canada is dramatically behind other OECD nations.
This makes Canadians unwittingly complicit in unacceptable working conditions and forced labour in a range of global fisheries. One way to help tackle this is with boat-to-plate seafood traceability.
This would help close market doors to fisheries that are not sustainable and rely on underpaid or mistreated workers by blocking the import of seafood products that cannot be traced back to a well-managed fishery.
Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices worldwide contribute directly to overfishing, threatening the sustainability
of marine ecosystems and fish populations.
These practices undermine coastal communities’ livelihoods and food security and create unfair competition for fishers operating legally.
The association between unregulated fishing and human, drug and weapons trafficking and labour rights abuses makes it an urgent human rights issue.
New market research conducted by Abacus Data for Oceana Canada in spring 2022 found that the government is failing to meet Canadians’ expectations for transparent seafood supply chains. Ninety per cent of Canadians want more information on seafood labels, including the original location of the catch, along with where and how the fish or seafood was caught. Nearly three-quarters of Canadians also feel that the government should take action to prevent seafood from forced labour making its way into Canada.
In 2019, the federal government pledged to implement boat-to-plate traceability for seafood, and more recently, it further committed to enacting legislation to address the use of forced labour in Canadian supply chains.
But concrete progress has not been made on either commitment, leaving Canada’s supply chains open to fraud and products of illegal practices.
Canadians have no assurances that products of illegal practices are not still making their way into our country. Canada needs comprehensive legislation that ensures transparent, traceable seafood supply chains that will inspire confidence. This will have a direct impact on ending overfishing, mislabelling, and forced labour and unacceptable working conditions for seafood industry workers.
Compared to other major markets, Canada is lagging; the European Union implemented a catch certification scheme, boat-to-plate traceability, and comprehensive labelling for all marine wild-caught fish entering the EU market in 2010.
The U.S. has had a catch documentation requirement and boat-to-border traceability for certain at-risk species in place since 2018. Canadian fishers who themselves sell to these markets are already compliant with more rigorous traceability requirements than the products we allow in Canada.
Oceana Canada encourages Canadians to sign a petition calling on the Canadian government to implement traceable supply chains and #StopSeafoodExploitation.
Sayara Thurston,
Oceana Canada, Toronto
Equality means equality for all including whites
A friend of mine recently applied for a grant from the federal government to open a small business. The form he had to fill out was disgusting evidence of discrimination and it came from the government that falsely claims to treat everyone as equals.
The only thing missing is a disclaimer saying that white, Canadian-born English- speaking, heterosexual males over 39 need not apply. Until everyone in Canada is treated equally discrimination will rear its ugly head.
Word for word this is what the form you complete as part of your application for a small business grant:
Is your business owned, managed, and controlled by individuals from any of the following categories (select all that apply)
Francophone
Women
Indigenous people
(First Nations, Inuit or Metis)
Racialized groups
Black communities
Newcomers, immigrants and refugees
Youth (39 and under)
People with disabilities
Trans or non-binary people
Lesbians, gay, bisexual, or queer (LGBQ+)
Two Spirit
Other
The pendulum may have swung too far the other way in the past but until every Canadian is treated in an inclusive manner discrimination will still thrive in Canada. To quote our prime minster every time he gets convicted of ethics violations; “We have to do better.”
I will be sending this to my MP and suggest others who are opposed to discrimination of any manner do the same. It is the only way to effect change for the better.
Guy Bissonette, Lake Country