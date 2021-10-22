Do you remember the good old days, when a prank phone call was the worst thing, you could do with a phone? Recently revived and made famous by Bart Simpson.
“Is your refrigerator running?”
The once humble telephone was a lifeline to an ever-shrinking world; a useful tool to call for help in case of a fire, an accident or red-hot gossip.
The ringing of a phone soon became the pain. As sure as you’ll blink, we’ve all been caught with our pants down when the phone rings.
It really stinks when you think; it could be important, should I get it? Dripping wet from your shower you answer the phone with a curt “Hello?” Only to find out it’s a salesperson, wondering how you were doing today?
I miss those good old days when the worst thing that could happen to you on the phone where pranks, salesmen or some relative calling you to borrow money.
Today’s cell-phone technology could put you on the line for more than just money. Scams and traps that sound like they could be true. Your information is worth more than you’d think.
On today’s super highway a ‘con-call’ can come from halfway around the world and bilk granny out of her last dime. You’d think there would be laws to protect the gullible and trusting.
We put our trust, our birth dates and our pet’s names into an invisible cloud, ruled by the almighty algorithm.
“He who controls information, controls the world!” - I. P. Nightly.
Information is power and power is money. If Big Brother can ping your phone and monitor your likes and dislikes. With that kind of power, you’d think they’d be better at communication — I don’t speak ‘Tech-talk?’
Considering today’s technology why can’t I type in an issue and with a single ‘click’ of my mouse ‘fix’ the problem – instead of a convoluted road map of tabs to tap?
At some point in our lives, we’ve taken a wrong turn off of the highway. That’s when you ask someone how to get back to the highway?
The only problem is the person you ask for directions isn’t even from the area. They’re in a call centre on the other side of the world.
The person from customer support starts off with a lie: “Hello, my name is Bob.” Both Bob and I know that isn’t his real name
Pretend that you’re on an old dirt road in the deep south. Now imagine a good ol’ boy explain in a heavy accent how to get to back to the information highway?
“Y’all turn tail ‘n header back, but don’t turn t’ward the crick, da wada is high ‘dis time o’yer.”
Miscommunication leads to misunderstandings, and that turns into frustration, and that turns into someone hanging up or worse, Bob puts you on hold.
As you wait to the sounds of elevator music and a repeating commercial pitch about their latest services.
Does any of this sound familiar to you?
I tricked Bob and his buddies. I hung up on him and called back, but instead of pressing 1 for tech support, I pressed 2.
I was greeted by a cheerful young lady who clearly said: “Hello, this is Grace from new services, how may I help you?”
I explained my frustration with Bob’s enunciation and I was taking my business elsewhere.
Grace cheerfully transferred me to support: “Ellow, ‘m nam is Brian.”
