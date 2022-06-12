I’m known somewhat humorously for the fact that my name is Phil Collins, well, Philip Collins.
People love to make jokes, but I’m from a long line of Philip Collins and not related to the singer.
Then, there’s my accent. People may forget my face, but they remember my dulcet tones, even in the height of the pandemic, firmly masked, woollen hat pulled around my ears, my physical identity concealed, but the moment I speak, people recognize me.
They say it is the voice: “I'd know that voice anywhere.”
In London, the most famous voice is arguably Oswald Laurance; you may not have heard of him, thinking it could be Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough, or Dame Judy Dench; no, Oswald is a voice heard by millions each week.
In London, Margaret McMcollum faithfully goes weekly on the subway, the London’s underground rail network, and sits on the platform to hear the message recorded by her beloved husband in 1950.
After the death of her husband Oswald Laurence, she sits on the seat watching the trains go by, waiting to listen; the train arrives, aggressively pushing air down the tunnel, it blows on her face, the train stops, and the doors of the carriage open and the recording plays, that became one of London’s most well-known voices “Mind the gap.”
In 2003, Oswald passed away, leaving a vast space in Margaret’s life. So, Margaret found a way to feel his presence closest sitting each day waiting for the wind and the voice.
After more than 50 years, his voice was replaced by a digital version. Margaret asked for this sacred cassette tape from the London transport company so she could resume hearing her husband’s voice at home.
After becoming aware of the whole story of devotion, the company decided to restore the announcement at the train stop near Margaret’s home, where today all travellers can hear the voice of Oswald Laurence. Oswald’s voice gave Margaret a deep sense of his presence.
Jesus’s words and presence still speak to us through the gospels, through the glory of God’s creation, for us to hear the whisper of God’s voice. Faithfulness is needed, finding that daily spot, to wait and feel the rush of wind. Somehow a door of the divine opens; we hear an ancient voice through ancient scriptures.
These words bring comfort and deep knowledge of His presence. This is a story of true love, true devotion, and faithfulness of a devoted wife. I see so much of God’s heart. Down to the beautiful gesture by the large train company taking notice of one unknown lady.
Ephesians, Chapter 3, Verse 18 puts it this way, “I ask him to strengthen you by his Spirit — not a brute strength but a glorious inner strength—that Christ will live in you as you open the door and invite him in. And I ask him that with both feet planted firmly on love, you’ll be able to take in with all followers of Jesus the extravagant dimensions of Christ’s love.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.