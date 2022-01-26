Dear Editor: In these times when so much seems to be out of our control, I invite your readers to do something very much within their control: Stop idling their gas vehicles.
We all want to slow down climate change and breathe cleaner air. Until we all ride bicycles or drive electric vehicles, we contribute to the degradation of the climate and our atmosphere with our carbon emitting vehicles.
One simple way to do our part is to be aware of our idling cars. If we are stopped for more than 60 seconds, except in traffic, shut off your engines. It is estimated that greenhouse gas emissions in the greater Kelowna area could be reduced by between 2,500 tonnes a year and 15,000 tonnes a year if all drivers avoided idling for between one and six minutes a day.
City of Kelowna Staff have been preparing an Idling Control Bylaw. This was supposed to be presented to council by mid-2021, but apparently it is still in the works. Granted, staff and council have been dealing with a lot of pressing issues in the last 18 months, but it is past time to enact this bylaw and for each of us to do ourselves and our community a big favour and curb our idling.
Dale Darychuk, Kelowna
Are there better uses of time?
Dear Editor: Question: how many anti-vaxxers does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: not really sure, as all of these ignorant idiots just waste their Saturdays down on Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue doing zero of anything productive! Except potentially causing an accident by being a distraction to an odd person paying any attention to their utter dumbness!
A special kudos goes out to the guy who had his picket sign ahead of all of the dummies which read: “Ignorance ahead!”
This guy rocks! That made my day coming back into town from a job in Peachland.
To address all of these ignorant dummy truckers who are off to Ottawa to protest vaccines: is that only making our great country look so very stupid to the rest of the world?
Does it not cost a ton in fuel to drive all the way there to just be told how dumb you are? And to be denied? What a senseless waste of time and what a waste of resources and a big time waste of money, as fuel costs add up to tons in trucks.
Rules set in place for our own good and for our safety benefit all of us, and protects all of the seniors and many selfish dummies do not grasp this super simple concept.
Please stop making Canada look so very stupid.
N. Preen, Kelowna
Sentencings drive us insane
Re: “Violence follows traffickers,” The Daily Courier, Jan. 22:
Dear Editor: Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
After a lengthy diatribe (quoted in the story) about the dastardly deeds of the drug dealer, and how drug dealing “leads to violence, shootings, destruction of people's lives ... and leads to ... breath taking high costs to society,” Judge Gordon Weatherill of Kelowna said. “You have not shown any indication that your criminal behaviour is going to change, that you're going to cease associating with unsavoury persons or that you have any inclinations to turn your life around.”
The drug dealer has a criminal record containing 15 breaches of court orders since 2014 along with convictions for aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and flight from police. He was actually shot by an unknown assailant near previously peaceful Naramata, where two unsolved murders have recently taken place.
Here is the kicker: Supreme Court Judge Weatherhill then proceeded to sentence the drug dealer to a mere 30 months of jail time. He will be eligible for parole “as early as September 2022.” He could well be “out” by this fall.
So what are we missing? What message has Weatherill sent to drug traffickers? Who is the bigger problem, the traffickers, or the judges and the Justice System? Where are we headed? Do we care about the world our kids and grandkids will live in?
Wake up Judge Weatherill! Wake up, Attourney General David Eby! Wake up Deputy Attorney General Fife!
Please, end the insanity. Let's work for different results.
Bryan Snider, Penticton
So little news on TV news
Re: “Does big booze have more clout than big tobacco?” by Jim Taylor (The Daily Courier, Jan. 22):
Dear Editor: In commenting on the dangers of alcohol and the lack of warnings when consuming, topped off by a suggestion the CBC not be under the thumb of advertisers and operate commercial free, you have my vote on that, Jim.
Wish there was a way to eradicate advertising from all radio, TV and unsightly billboards.
How about invoking the War Measures Act? It is an frustrating endeavour to watch the boob tube these days with the endless attack on your senses. Case in point. My wife and I enjoy the half hour (about all you can endure) of American news every night at 5:30 p.m. Bare with me while I outline the exercise in frustration.
Unnecessary headlines: 3 minutes.
News reporting: 14 minutes.
Pharmaceutical advertisements: 2 minutes.
News reporting: 1 minute.
Pharmaceutical advertisements: 3 minutes.
News reporting: 1 minute.
Pharmaceutical advertisements: 3 minutes.
News reporting: 3 minutes.
In summary, you are subjected to 22 minutes of news and eight minutes of mind-numbing endorsements for drugs that if taken could afflict all sorts of side effects upon you. If you attempt to flick to another channel to avoid the harassment you are subjected to the same attack.
Even our beloved Global News has been impacted by similar bombardment reporting. It’s a conspiracy! You would think the cable companies would realize what they are doing and investigate why I expect, they are losing customers to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and others.
Got to read more I guess.
Paul Crossley, Penticton