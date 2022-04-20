My church friend Ann works for a local funeral parlour. Parlour is the old name for sitting room, or living room. Now such establishments are called not dead rooms, but funeral homes.
How such a high-achiever ended up in this career is puzzling. It’s because she’s bright and charming, and not hard to look at either. If the timing’s right her witty pastor husband will sometimes quip: “I’ll marry ’em and she’ll bury ’em.”
But funeral home is still a misnomer. Both parlour and home assume the former individuals are either sitting or standing. Whereas the customers to whom they cater are permanently horizontal. Even worse, they are interred (not interned, as in jail), or buried anywhere but at home.
Well, that is not really true these days, as the burgeoning world population fights for space. Often they are after-burnered to ashes and reposed on the fireplace mantle, or a bookcase shelf, or maybe on the dining room buffet or sideboard if invited for dinner.
Sometimes bodies are held in peaceful inanimate suspension in a mortuary, whether the establishment’s or at a hospital, or maybe a police morgue.
Ann’s new career is not supposed to be “selling,” which it is, on salary and commission. The position involves “placing” or having clients “invest” in complete packages, preferably B.D. (Before Death).
When hired, she heard this from her friend: “You’ll be perfect in that job. You used to work at CRA (Canada Revenue Agency), so you’re already familiar with taxes. Selling death can’t be too hard. It’s talking, however you want to voice it. You’re chatty and personable that way ...
“Can I put that deal on my credit card sometime: die now, pay later?”
Ann then heard the story of a sad scribe’s mother meeting with the funeral director to arrange his father’s funeral service. His name was Mr. Moriarty, like Professor Moriarty, Sherlock Holmes’s Nemesis in the Arthur Conan Doyle mystery stories.
Still hale and clear-minded, the grieving wife took the man into her woman-of-the-world confidence in her gracious front room. In such situations she laid on an act of grand lady, along with a somewhat intellectual detachment, all enjoyed by those who knew the genuine and sincere 75-year-old.
Near the end of the interview she said, “Well, I think Walter would prefer the simplest coffin you have. Really, he was a down-to-earth man, and quite frugal, although very bright and accomplished too, of course. To be candid, he did not like a lot of frills, like some of those (expensive) caskets you’ve shown me ... Mr. Mortuary.”
Eric Nelson is a longtime journalist and humour columnist. He lives in Kelowna.