The tragic death of Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old security guard who was slain last Saturday morning while working at the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna is a tragic reminder of the dangers security guards face on a daily basis.
People who work in security don’t make a lot of money, yet they put their lives at risk for the safety of others. Unlike police, they are unarmed. They often work by themselves without a partner and only a radio for backup. Many in security worked through the pandemic.
Sadly, many guards are under-appreciated by the public.
If you’re out this weekend shopping or attending a hockey game, say thank you when you walk past a security guard.
We really do appreciate the work that you do. Condolences to the family of Harmandeep Kaur.
—————
Where were you in ’55?
This weekend — Sunday to be exact — marks the 67-year anniversary of the Penticton Vees winning the world hockey championship in Russia. The Vees brought international recognition to the little town of 10,562 people on March 6, 1955.
Anybody who is alive today and was living in Penticton at the time will remember that day like it was yesterday.
—————
Just so you know. According to management at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Foo Fighters concert, scheduled for Oct. 1, sold out in seven minutes — a new record for the 14-year-old facility.
If you missed out on the Foo Fighters, other upcoming events at the SOEC include: Santana, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top (with Cheap Trick), Dallas Smith, Shinedown, George Thorogood and Jann Arden.
—————
I finally got around to seeing Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated version of West Side Story.
Similar to when Michael Jackson remade Come Together, my initial thought was that West Side Story doesn’t need to be remade. It’s been done already, both on the stage and in the 1961 original.
But, with the greatest filmmaker in history at the helm, the 2021 version is actually better than the original.
And what a crazy idea — cast Puerto Ricans in the roles of Puerto Ricans. Cast actors who do their own singing (Natalie Wood was dubbed for most of her scenes in the original.)
Spielberg had never directed a musical, which was probably a good thing. He looked at the genre through fresh eyes. And it was great to see Rita Moreno cast in a small, but pivotal, role. She got to sing Somewhere, one of my favourite Broadway tunes.
I highly recommend West Side Story.
—————
Not to downplay the local festivals (love them!), but I’d like to share an update on Salmon Arm.
Jann Arden, Tom Cochrane and Antibalas are among the performers confirmed for the 30th Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, Aug. 18-21.
Festival weekend passes, day passes and camping are now available online at rootsandblues.ca or by phone at 250-833-4096.
—————
A caption appearing in Thursday’s edition of the Penticton Herald inadvertently demoted Brian Hunter. Hunter, pictured at the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, is indeed Supt. Hunter.
