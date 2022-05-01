Petro Volin'ko, 87, attends the funeral of his neighbour Mykola Moroz, 47, at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)