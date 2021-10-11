I was in my second year at university when, in October 1957, the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a satellite in orbit. That was the first step in an amazing saga of firsts that not only led to humans landing on the moon, but also enabled communications around the world using satellites to transmit vast amounts of information.
Now, we take for granted being able to watch a live sporting event taking place halfway around the globe or teleconferencing with colleagues in a different hemisphere. Truly, the technology that has been developed to turn space into a new frontier is awesome.
But, while the benefits derived from the use of space provided by orbiting satellites is immense, they come with a cost that is rising at an alarming rate.
This cost is a version of what William Forster Lloyd titled in 1833 “The Tragedy of the Commons.” He illustrated a hypothetical case wherein a shared resource is gradually depleted by human beings acting solely in their own interest thereby giving rise to a loss for all of society.
Examples are legion. We experienced extinction of the passenger pigeon from over-hunting, and the loss of fishing stocks in Newfoundland from over-fishing, and the depletion of well water by over-drainage of aquifers in the western United States.
Well, we are now fast approaching a Tragedy of the Commons when it comes to the very space above the earth. In the 64 years since Sputnik circled the globe, the number of operational satellites has grown to more that 2,200. The growing concern is not, however, primarily about operating satellites in spite of their continuing proliferation.
Even though Space X, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, OneWeb Corporation and Canada’s Telsat currently plan on placing constellations totalling more than 50,000 satellites in orbit, the real challenge arises from what is commonly termed space junk.
Space junk began accumulating in 1957 with Sputnik.
By 2020 (the most recent figures) the 2,200 operating satellites shared the vastness of space with about 34,000 pieces of debris 10 centimetres in diameter or larger, roughly 900,000 objects from one to 10 centimetres. and more than 128,000,000 pieces under one cm. This mass of junk would weigh more than seven million kilograms on earth.
In the equatorial plane and just under 30,000 kilometres above earth, hundreds of communications and weather satellites are in geostationary orbit. But they share that same space with deceased predecessors. Orbits eventually decay and the debris can re-enter and burn up in earth’s atmosphere, but that entire process can take years.
These expired satellites are, however, small in number compared to the large and small pieces of junk present in the Low Earth Orbit (LOE) anywhere from the far edge of the earth’s atmosphere (at about 100 kilometres) to 2,000 kilometres. It is through this LOE that all rockets destined for higher orbits or headed into distant space must travel. And therein lies the problem.
Generation of debris is inevitable as we continue to launch satellites. Each rocket may leave boosters in space and rocket explosions leave fragments. Space walks by humans contribute such items as cameras, pliers or an astronaut’s glove. On top of this man-made junk is micro-dust created from asteroids and comets.
Space junk can impact operational spacecraft, potentially catastrophically. The collision of a one-kilogram object travelling at seven km a second releases the same amount of energy as the detonation of six kg of TNT.
Even the tiniest piece of space debris is a hazard; articles the size of dust grains can scour hard-to-protect spacecraft components like optics and solar panels, shortening their operational lifetimes.
So, what can be done about space junk before it prevents us from using space? In 2002 the Inter-Agency Space Debris Co-ordination Committee (made up of 10 member states) adopted a set of guidelines for what they termed “the coordination of activities related to the issue of man-made and natural debris in space.”
Aerospace corporations are now designing small space satellites to reduce space junk productivity. As for the existing space junk and what we can expect to see added in the next few years, some companies are planning to leverage spacecraft to pick up space junk.
This challenge of space junk, particularly in the LOE region, presents an opportunity for clever entrepreneurs to solve. Let’s hope they succeed.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.