One man stands with a smile on his face and his arms opened wide as he welcomes the warm summer rains. Another man shakes his fist at the weather gods and curses that he is wet. Which man/woman are you?
It's in man’s nature to bark like a female dog at things he cannot change — like a mutt chasing a car. The weather is either too hot or too cold, too dry or too wet.
A farmer watches the horizon hoping to see thunderstorms, whereas the visiting tourist wants a hot sun, a cold beer and a golden tan to show off back at work.
Have you ever packed up your gear and headed for the hills, in the hopes of hugging Mother Nature? All things seem to be a go; the weatherman said pack your sunglasses, sunscreen and a yellow polka-a-dot bikini. But as soon as you pitch your tent and gather some firewood, you hear an unmistakable rumble in the distance.
The tourist gets wet and somewhere a farmer gets his wish.
A hot romantic night under the stars can turn as cold as your weenies and marshmallows. When it comes to the weather all the planning and praying is about as useful as the wet toilet paper you forgot outside.
How things have changed since I was a kid; I never thought that one day people would buy water or that a computer, a camera and thousands of songs would fit in your pocket. The Native in me grins at the thought of city folks booking a reservation to camp in a tent.
Another observation I've made over the years is that the weather patterns are changing — if you disagree you must be contortionists — because you surely have your head up your booty.
If you don’t believe me, believe the animals; have you ever known one to lie? As a kid I only saw vultures on Saturday morning cartoons, now they’re circling overhead in the Great White North. Do they know something we humans are too stupid to accept?
Heat exposure, is my guess, on how the vultures will get fat. Waterways dry up, crops fail and it’s every vulture for themselves.
Everyone is worried about World War III, but what they should be worried about is what the animals are telling us.
Fish are in decline; animals are becoming extinct and they run a credit check if you order a T-bone steak in a restaurant.
There was a time not that long ago when people hunted and fished for sport and fun. I can imagine in the near future where it’ll be dangerous to wear your fur coat in the woods, and you won’t have to catch fish anymore, just pick them up off the seashore.
If you’re waiting for politicians to do something about climate change, you’re a contortionist.
What you can do is educate yourself. Do you know how many tons of plastic are floating in our oceans, how many garbage trucks go to the dump every day or do you ever wonder where all the worn-out clothing goes?
The next time you’re cursing or wishing for rain, remember, as one of the billions of “human ants” on this planet, you can do your part to change the world by changing your habits.
The next time you go camping in the great outdoors with the mosquitos, remember that just down the road is a warm B&B.
