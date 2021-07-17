Dear Editor: Do you wanna hear a funny story? You can wait a whole lifetime for this to happen.
I was driving my pickup north on Glenmore Road near Cross Road on the way to Union when I safely, gently, changed from the right lane to the left as it narrows to a single lane ahead.
It’s a truck. My wife will testify that I drive it ploddingly. In the rearview mirror, many car lengths behind, I saw a muscular black Mustang accelerating towards me. He caught up and passed around and in front of me between myself and the car ahead, after which, out came the finger.
Then he did much the same to the car in front of him and out came the finger again.
Suddenly, we three all came to a stop and through the three windshields I could faintly see flashing red and blue lights!
The boy racer had been seen from an unmarked RCMP SUV directly ahead whose occupant had obviously followed the action in his rearview mirror.
As the officer walked back to the Mustang the insulted ones pulled around both of them and casually (smugly?) went on our way.
My wide grin surely diminished my notoriously thin lips.
Douglas Elmore, Kelowna
E-bikes don't need special passage
Dear Editor: To the middle-aged or older woman who thought she had the right of way to cross with her E-bike at Spall and Glenmore when the flashing green arrow was against her on Tuesday about noon. Could you be anymore selfish or stupid? You felt entitled to go before the flashing left-turn arrow was finished at this particularly busy intersection. For crying out loud, woman, grow up and think of someone else other than yourself.
You give bikers a bad name.
Jill Tonkin, Kelowna
All in an afternoon
Dear Editor: While we were sitting at the kitchen table, my wife spotted a chipmunk near our backyard bird feeder.
Rodents are persona non grata in our yard, so I went outside to strike a little fear into the trespassing rascal. When I clapped my hands together as loudly as I could, he raced for the pile of large rocks we have near our gazebo. He was undeterred by my attempt to flush him out with a broom, so I connected a spray nozzle onto a hose and opened fire on his hidey-holes with a jet of water.
With a squeak-squeak-squeak, and feet all a-blur, he suddenly appeared, running with the speed of an Olympic sprinter. The last I saw of him, he was heading in the direction of the Trans-Canada Highway. By the time you read this, I strongly suspect that little ‘chippie’ will be half way across Alberta.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon