Canada and Mexico share a challenge not faced by other countries: we both share borders with the United States.
Moreover, since the advent of NAFTA in 1994, the three countries’ economies have become highly integrated, and the U.S. financial sector is a major source of capital for both neighbours.
And, of course, the U.S. dollar is the primary currency of foreign exchange reserves held by both Canada and Mexico.
All three nations share a great many important geographic features including the Great Lakes, rivers that cross the borders flowing both north and south and oceanic resources as well.
Were that not enough, the U.S. has a major role in shaping popular culture over the entire continent.
U.S. broadcasting and cable systems have large audiences abroad and, similarly, the American film and publishing industries dominate the English-language market in Canada.
They also have significant penetration in the francophone market.
It is not surprising, therefore, that the current social and political reality in the U.S. is presenting an almost insurmountable barrier to positive future economic relations with their neighbours, both north and south.
The U.S. has such a large domestic market that, for most of its inhabitants, knowledge about or interest in events in other nations – whether near or far – is weak or non-existent.
Moreover, there are significant economic and political regional differences, not to mention racial divisions. But perhaps the most glaring problem is the dysfunction of the federal government.
The judicial system, particularly at the Supreme Court level, is dominated by justices with strong conservative values perhaps even more so than the notoriously right-leaning court back in the 1930s.
That court levied a series of death blows to much of Roosevelt’s New Deal. It appears that the present court may have a similar impact on a range of crucial issues including abortion, civil rights legislation and probably entitlement programs such as Social Security and medical insurance.
In Congress, the Democrats have a razor-thin majority and expectations are high that, in the mid-term election in 2022, the Republicans will regain control – almost certainly in the Senate and probably in the House.
Compounding this precarious situation, Democrats are far from united and Republicans avoid adopting any clear policy objectives. Republicans are also, in a fever of partisanship, determined not to vote for any legislative proposals put forth by the Democrats.
These circumstances are made even more complicated by the public support espoused by the majority of Republican legislators for the “big lie.”
They contend that Trump really won the presidential election in 2020 and that it was “stolen” by massive fraud on the part of the Democrats. There is no substantial proof to support this claim but they persist.
How do we deal with people so untethered from reality?
The executive branch of the federal government, mindful of both the position of the left wing of the party on the one hand and the need to attract an increasing number of blue-collar voters on the other, appears to have abandoned the long-standing support of the party for free(er) trade and immigration reform and has failed to reverse many of the egregious tariff increases first implemented by Trump.
Indeed, if anything, it appears to be significantly more protectionist than Trump. Witness the measures it has announced for softwood lumber and, most importantly, the proposed 12% rebate on purchases of electric vehicles only if made entirely in the U.S.
If this provision becomes law, not only will it violate the trade agreement among the three North American nations, it will also probably strike a death blow to automobile manufacturing in Canada and Mexico.
Canada will have to devote a major effort to persuade the U.S. that protectionism is not the path to follow.
If the U.S. institutes policies such as the proposed electronic vehicle rebate, we will have to impose similar actions under the same logic the Americans use to defend their actions.
But in doing so, the citizens of all three countries will pay the price in lower economic growth, probable job destruction and increased hostility towards each other.
It’s all sad and wasteful.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.