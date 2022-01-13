The past few weeks have been tough for businesses that rely on transport of goods from the Lower Mainland. While things are improving, there are still challenges with extreme weather, vehicle incidents and now illness that many companies are trying to cope with, including The Daily Courier and Penticton Herald.
Last week, the truck transporting our newspapers was turned back when both highways were closed — Highway 3 due to high avalanche danger and the Coquihalla due to extreme weather.
The Coquihalla, although open, is restricted to heavy-duty commercial transport only.
The papers did make it through Saturday night and carriers and drivers started deliveries as soon as they could; some had to wait until Monday due to other obligations as Sunday and Monday are not usual delivery days.
Now, on top of the transportation challenges, illness is setting back some deliveries, but replacement drivers are being recruited as quickly as possible.
The Okanagan Newspaper Group’s printing was moved to an affiliate on the Lower Mainland in September 2020 when The Daily Courier building, which housed the press, was sold.
The press itself had aged out and it was not an option to move it to another location.
With the Kelowna press dismantled, that left two printers,
in Vernon and the Lower Mainland, able to print a broadsheet paper as the Kamloops press closed several years ago.
The Vernon plant did, very kindly, step up to print the papers for two weeks in December when the highways first closed due to flooding but that was only a temporary emergency measure; they are unable to accommodate another print contract.
Once highways re-opened the Courier/Herald resumed printing on the Lower Mainland but the trucking, weather and illness challenges remain.
Labour shortages and illness are affecting the availability of daily trucking from the Lower Mainland and options are limited. Consequently delivery in to the valley is quite often well past our target time.
The Courier and Herald are committed to keeping the printed edition in the hands of readers and appreciate their patience as they continue to work on options to re-establish consistent delivery times.
As always, I thank our incredible drivers and carriers for their dedication and loyal service.
—————
FINAL THOUGHTS: I finally discovered the secret to getting lots of likes, hearts and love on my personal Facebook page — post a photo of my wife’s chocolate mousse trifle that was made for Christmas ... Four Penticton Vees graduates are among the 77 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, the top individual award in U.S. college hockey — Easton Brodzinski (St. Cloud State University), Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac University), Owen Sillinger (Bemidji State University) and Taylor Ward (University of Nebraska-Omaha) ... The greatest drum intro of all-time, undeniably, is Hal Blaine on “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald