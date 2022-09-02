Exactly how many drinks is too many?
Dear Editor:
I read with horror the report from the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse and Addiction (CCSA) that consumption of more than three alcoholic drinks per week puts us in the high-risk category for severe physical ailments.
It’s is a shocking reduction from their last update in 2011, which proposed a limit of 15 drinks per week. I used to be able to keep a straight face when telling my doctor that in no way did I consume more than maybe 12-14 drinks per week. But three drinks? You know that look your parents gave you when they knew you were lying?
I was one of 30 patients in a hospital meeting room two years ago attending a pre-hip surgery educational session. While warning us not to drink before surgery, the registered nurse running the session asked if we knew the current Canadian government guideline for the maximum number of weekly drinks by men. A blue-blazered older gentleman immediately shouted, “60!” To this day, I can’t figure out why everyone else in the room laughed.
You can bet the new CCSA guideline was the most talked-about topic in the golf clubhouse after our senior men’s day yesterday – well, right after colonoscopies. During U.S. Prohibition, golf experienced a surge in participation rates because private clubs were not restricted from serving alcohol. So one might expect a loud chorus of “This will not do!” from my golfing colleagues. One of my playing partners rhymed quite rightly that the fountain of youth is a mixture of gin and vermouth. Another made the obvious point that beer is the cornerstone of civilization. One fellow while enjoying his second glass of merlot reminded us that the highlight reel miracle in the New Testament was the transmutation of water into wine. A retired insurance salesman pointed out that it was not too long ago that insurance companies raised their premiums for non-drinkers, recognizing the life-supporting social and stress-relieving benefits of a bottle of wallop now and again. Know any good milk-drinking songs? Nursing homes around the world are starting to install bars to help patrons live longer – thank goodness. And family members appear more often, now that heading to the bar means visiting mom and dad.
A routine of five or six beers every Thursday and Friday evening with friends followed by a bottle of wine with family on Saturday may not be the best thing for a few of our internal organs. But if you can adhere to a healthy diet and engage in vigorous exercise through the week, perhaps the mental health benefit of our joy juice outweighs the CCSA’s warning of physical doom. After all, life is a cabernet old chums, and I for one will not be sacrificing that contented feeling that slips over me whenever I hear the sneeze of a beer can or the pop of a wine cork amidst the glow of companionship at our favourite pub.
Cheers!
Tim Simard, West Kelowna
Remember how councillors voted
Dear Editor:
I am writing to you as a concerned resident of Kelowna regarding the proposed rezoning application that would see the Kelowna Springs Golf Course developed as a future industrial property.
Like many of my neighbours, I am truly disappointed in the recent municipal council decision not to keep the golf course’s recreational designation.
As you know, the Kelowna Springs Golf Course is an integral part of our Kelowna community, and we do not want to see this greenspace lost.
The negative environmental impacts of this decision are inconsistent with sustainability positions of the City of Kelowna, the province of British Columbia, and the government of Canada. I am not convinced that the issue has been sufficiently studied. I think there should be more community consultation.
Councillors Luke Stack, Maxine Dehart, Mohini Singh and Charlie Hodge supported an effort to return the designation to private recreational, while Mayor Colin Basran supported by councillors Gail Given, Loyal Wooldridge, and Ryan Donn supported the industrialization of the Kelowna Spring Golf Course.
It behooves us all to remember the voting record of our elected officials when it comes time to exercise our franchise.
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
Wards are best for accountability
Dear Editor:
Other than our current mayor and council, many people in Kelowna would like to have ward-councillors and term limits.
Wards are fairly simple for council to adopt. Term limits require council to ask the province to allow that change – not that complicated.
Dividing Kelowna into eight wards (neighbourhoods), with each one represented by a councillor, would be similar to how almost every other medium and large city in Canada is configured.
The advantages are numerous, but the main one is much more accountability. When elections happen, it’s easier to evaluate how good or bad your ward’s councillor has performed – for your ward and for the whole city. The mayor’s main job would be balancing the competing neighbourhood priorities, which are advocated for by councillors.
Politicians elsewhere are often limited to two consecutive terms. The main advantage of term limits is that they reduce the now-common occurrence of politicians being re-elected mostly because of “name recognition” regardless of their performance. When this policy is adopted it can be phased in so that the new council would be composed of new people with fresh ideas and old members with experience.
Being a representative of citizens should be a temporary service, not a cushy club with lots of perks enjoyed for decades. If you can’t accomplish helpful things in two four-year terms, make room for someone who can.
Al Janusas, Kelowna
The good ol’ days of faster snail mail
Dear Editor:
In the 1930s, when I was a young boy, I accompanied my father to the post office in Watrous, Sask. It was his practice to write his mother every week in Victoria on Sunday. It was read by her in Victoria within three days.
Sorting mail was done in the mail car while the steam engine pulled the train on the main line of the CNR. It was sorted while the train moved, and transferred in Vancouver to the Cunard ship, the Princess Margaret, or any other arriving in the Victoria inner harbour, ready for a carrier going to grandma’s home on Austin Ave.
She read the letter from my father on the third day.
It took just three days at the cost of three cents for first-class mail (second-class was two cents).
What has happened to our postal system? We pay well over a dollar for a letter to be mailed within Canada, yet service is so poor that a letter to somebody five blocks away will not reach that person for at least two weeks, as it must be trucked to Vancouver for sorting, then returned to Kelowna and delivered to the address.
We pride ourselves that we are living in an advanced age, yet my granddaughter in Seattle reports that her aunt in Yellowknife didn’t receive a letter until 45 days after it was mailed, and mine to my daughter in Yellowknife was mailed four weeks ago and she is still waiting to receive it, while my son in the Winnipeg area waited three weeks for a similar letter from Kelowna.
Are we back to using oxen, donkeys, or dogs to pull little wagons in summer (or sleds in the winter)? Is this what we call progress?
W. Norman Morris, Kelowna