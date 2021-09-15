DEAR EDITOR: People need to realize many chronic diseases are brought on by our lifestyle choices, so if you have a heart attack, Type 2 diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, obesity, or high cholesterol, you and you alone are responsible for your condition.
Why should the health-care system look after you? Why do we spend millions on stents, bypasses, open heart surgery, treating Type 2 diabetes and obesity?
Most of the people who die from COVID-19 have some chronic condition which makes them more susceptible to COVID.
I happen to know five people who were vaccinated for COVID and they all got COVID anyway, and yes, even vaccinated people may need health care.
My point is that the health-care system has been paying for treating these chronic diseases for years. So if we are honest and want to make people responsible for their own health, then let’s start with preventing all the chronic more treatment for heart attacks because you brought it on by your lifestyle choices.
The same compassion and understanding should be applied to all people who want to live in harmony in our society.
Larry Shipowick, Kelowna
We all have obligations and responsibilities
Dear Editor: The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a legal tool for protecting Canadians from breaches of specific rights and freedoms by federal and provincial governments.
The Charter guarantees freedom of conscience and religion; freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media; freedom of peaceful assembly; and freedom of association.
The recent irrational behaviour by “freedom-for-me-but-the-hell-with-you” demonstrators indicates something is being missed in the interpretation of the Charter; namely, the duty of each individual not to act in a selfish manner that is detrimental to the rights and freedoms of others.
Anti-vaxxers have the right to assemble peacefully and express their opinions, but they should not infringe on the rights of others by spreading viruses, harassing health workers, dispensing hazardous misinformation, overburdening our health system, delaying the return to “normalcy” and/or acting like badass bullies.
Living in a democracy is not all about enjoying personal rights and freedoms; it’s also about obligations and responsibilities. Not being harmed, medically, physically, financially or mentally, is one of the cornerstones of a civil society. Apparently some fanatical anti-vaxxers couldn’t care less.
Lloyd Atkins, Vernon
Gray should share her value as Kelowna MP
Dear Editor: When she is door-knocking around the community, Conservative candidate Tracy Gray leaves a pamphlet entitled “Standing Up for You,” which really is a litany of partisan proposals on a wide variety of issues with no obvious direct benefit to Kelowna residents.
What this pamphlet does not provide is any information that we, her constituents, can use to hold her accountable. What has Gray actually accomplished for the people of Kelowna-Lake Country?
Compare her list of accomplishments to the lengthy and detailed list of local federal infrastructure grants that Stephen Fuhr, former Liberal MP, obtained for our riding during his time in Ottawa.
— Mill Creek flood prevention funding;
— Southeast Kelowna water upgrades;
— Funding for the Rail Trail;
— Funding for UBCO programs (many of which directly supported the local economy including agriculture); and,
— Student summer employment funding.
In all, he brought more than $270 million of federal funds into the local economy.
An effective MP needs to do more than simply show up for roll call in Parliament or make motions on high-minded issues.
She also needs to deliver for the community. This means working to understand how decisions of a wide range of government agencies are made; how they will affect her community and then actively advocating for her constituents with these agencies.
The problem we have is that there is no evidence that Gray is doing any of this. Does she not think that she needs to tell us? Or was nothing accomplished?
Gray seemed surprised when Kelowna airport was omitted from the list of 10 to re-open for international travel. Did she make any attempt before or after the decision to advocate for YLW’s inclusion?
The ideal MP for Kelowna-Lake Country would be someone who is not only deeply grounded in our riding, but who also has a thorough understanding of the government machinery in Ottawa and how important decisions actually get made.
From my perspective, we are fortunate the Liberal candidate — Tim Krupa — fits these qualifications.
Raised and educated in Kelowna at Casorso, KSS and UBCO, Tim is committed to Kelowna and the Okanagan. Importantly he also is part of a younger constituency who will define the future of Kelowna and is prepared to sacrifice a promising career elsewhere to serve his home riding.
Perhaps more importantly, Krupa has an exceptional knowledge of how government works, as well as a range of important contacts at all levels that he acquired during his three years working in the Prime Minister’s Office. Whether we have a Liberal or Conservative government, but especially if we have a minority government, Krupa has the experience needed to ensure that Kelowna’s interests are represented with the public service agencies which continue to make most of the decisions that can have a major impact on Kelowna.
Does Tracy Gray? We simply don’t know.
Michael A. Carten, Kelowna
Do you really want private health care?
Dear Editor: On Sept. 20, if you vote for the Conservatives you are voting to privatize Canada’s admired health-care system.
Numerous studies have concluded that private, for profit, health care for the rich damages our public health-care system. The U.S. system is a prime example and a costly administrative nightmare.
Erin O’Toole, Canada’s Conservative leader, advocates for “choice” when seeking health care. But queue jumping choice is only available to a minority of Canadians, those that are very well off. Most Canadians, especially young struggling families, are not well off. They don’t have choices.
The Liberals talk a big one, but talk is cheap and we’ve seen meagre action over the last six years. Health-care transfer payments to provinces have, in fact, declined.
The NDP wants to expand our universal health-care system to include dental, eye and pharmacy care. Healthy Canadians are better able to contribute to society. Every Canadian benefits from this, rich or poor.
On Sept. 20 remember this: Vote for expanded, well-funded, universal health care. Vote NDP. You owe it to yourself and your loved ones.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna
Who matters more, teachers or students?
Dear Editor: Dropping my son off at school this morning was filled with tears and “I dont want to go!”
When asked why, he replied with, “stupid COVID, I just want to play with my friends!”
I know cohorts were not a thing this year because Kevin Kardaal said in an interview that they would not be a thing, yet Belgo Elementary has taken it upon themselves to create division and keep “cohorts” — kids divided into playground and lunchtime groups.
My son has been in split classes for the past few years, meaning he has friends, really good ones, he isn’t seeing. He is mad and upset, and honestly so am I. The mental health of our children has suffered a great deal over the last two years, and this was finally a step in the right direction.
I don’t think having the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools say cohorts are no more, then allowing the school to decide, “because the teachers find it easier.”
I’m sorry, but we are here for the kids, we need to make their lives easier, more normal. I think they have suffered enough. To continue your own “cohort” style away from what was proposed by our own district, and once again without any input from students themselves and their families, is selfish and unfair.
Second week of school and I’m already dealing with crying, I don’t feel good, and I don’t want to be here, is completely unacceptable to me, as it should be to everyone.
We need to make the kids comfortable, make the kids lives easier, what they need and want must be important again. I used to have all the respect for teachers and administration, but over the years I have come to realize that everyone bends over backwards to make the teachers more comfortable, their lives easier, to keep them happy.
Since they have a teachers federation that appears to be their voice, our students seem to not get the same options to fight for their needs.
My kids and all the other kids need their friends, they need that 20 or 30 minute breaks for some normalcy in their lives. They have gone two years of conformity and rules they don’t understand, doing all these things without a second thought about how this is effecting their mental health.
I have four kids in school, I will fight for what they need until I have no fight left. I’ve seen my most well-rounded, understanding, pliable child suffer incredibly and become depressed and crying.
Our kids need us, they need their friends, they need to go forward as normal as possible and I’m sorry if this sounds callous but we need to stop doing what’s easier for the teachers, and go back to what our job really is, making life the best it possibly can be for our kids.
Chelsea Frank, Kelowna