U.S. turning into a Banana Republic?
Dear Editor:
What the heck is going on in the U.S.?
It is clear there is no honour in U.S. politics anymore. Since the raid on Mar-a-Lago (Trump’s Estate in Florida), the gloves have to come off. As a proud conservative, I’ve been persecuted, thought of as something less than human, and yelled at too many times by the offensive and sometimes pompous liberals.
Biden and company had to sign off on this abuse of power, making the United States a Banana Republic. In a Banana Republic, the newly elected government goes after the previous competitor(s) and sidelines them. This makes me nervous about what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thinking. They broke into Trump’s personal safe (which under U.S. law requires an extra warrant.)
The FBI has become a Gestapo, and they get their orders from the White House. The same FBI did not go after Hilary Clinton after she deleted 30,000-plus emails on her personal server that had a lot of classified information. (I think the term was “acid washed.”) I won’t forget the fake dossiers and the FBI’s Russian collusion hoax, which slowed down Trump for three years; impeached twice, and never convicted. The same FBI that raided Roger Stone’s home, pre-dawn, with CNN suddenly showing up (coincidence, you think?)
Why aren’t the Department of Justice and the FBI investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop and Joe Biden’s business dealing with his son’s shady business dealings with the Ukraine (Burisama), Kazakhstan, and Chinese oligarchs?
If a former president, with an excellent economic record (lowest inflation, lowest gas prices and highest job rate for all) can be a casualty of democrat paranoia, ask yourself, what can happen to you?
You are nothing unless you’re a liberal; it’s a raid on conservatives. Trudeau is keeping score here.
I hope for Biden’s sake he gets some dirt on Trump that actually sticks this time in the kangaroo courts.
Otherwise, if Trump is the candidate for 2024, Trump will have a field day in any debates sleepy Joe is up to.
The U.S. democrats and liberals in Canada won’t stop until they have complete control. You’ll own nothing and be happy.
Doug Rosen, Kelowna
Praise for Okanagan designated driver service
Dear Editor:
We recently celebrated our daughters’ wedding in Summerland. We drove to the reception but took advantage of a great service to get back home.We hired Gals Designated Drivers to come and drive us home in our own vehicle. The service was exactly as promised, the driver arrived at the requested time, was very courteous and drove us home safely. No worries about drinking and driving. just a relaxing end to a delightful day. Kudos to the Gals. If you want a worry free celebratory evening, try this service.
Dale and Tracy Darychuk, Kelowna
Rather than limit guns, try limiting ammunition
Dear Editor:
Government trade data shows Canada imported $26.4 million worth of pistols and revolvers between January and June making that a projection of more than $50 million in gun imports, and that not mentioning larger guns in this trade.
Is there a war going on in Canada? So Canada will be limiting the number of guns entering Canada, what about limiting ammunition? Wouldn’t that help to control the use of illegal guns that are already here?
A side observation: while I was cruising the aisles of Canadian Tire: In the toy section I counted 13 different models of large plastic Uzi-style guns.
In my younger years, I studied that childrens’ play was a way to rehearse readiness for adult life. When my children were under the age of 10, I did not allow them to play with toy guns for that very reason.
Something to think about.
Patricia Kristie, Penticton