Winery concerts returned to CedarCreek in Kelowna on Wednesday with a slow-jam, folk, East Coast vibe.
Folk-rock star Tim Baker, who hails from St. John's, took to the pavilion stage on the winery's lawn overlooking vineyards and Okanagan Lake to sing his hits from 'Dance' and 'Spirit' to 'All Hands' and 'Some Day'.
The crowd of 200 alternated from sitting in white chairs in the twilight to mingling on the special-occasion covered deck.
Of course, this being a concert at a winery, there was wine.
CedarCreek 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, 2020 Pinot Noir and 2021 Rose (along with water) were on offer to drink reception-style and-or take glass in hand to your seat to watch the concert.
Baker, formerly the lead singer for the indie-rock group Hey Rosetta, switched up the evening, sometimes singing solo with only his guitar, other times sitting at the piano or backed by his four-piece band.
He charmed the audience when he praised Kelowna's beauty and commented that the city's current hot spell is nothing like summers in Newfoundland.
"I took a dip this afternoon to cool off in Okanagan Lake, or is it Lake Okanagan?" he asked.
Some people in the audience chirped in that Okanagan Lake is right, while others insisted it's Lake Okanagan.
Baker settled on the compromise that you can say either.
Although, for the record, Okanagan Lake is right.
Next up on the concert stage at CedarCreek will be New Brunswick blues guitarist and singer Matt Andersen on Aug. 17.
Ticket information at CedarCreek.bc.ca.
Speaking of winery concerts...
Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver launched its Friday Summer Music Series last night with bluegrass singer Sean Waters in the outdoor amphitheatre.
Upcoming are Jack & Jill Duo on July 29, Double Stop Creek Duo on Aug. 5, Rindress Dou on Aug. 12, Badgentina on Aug. 19, Stephen Charles and Linda Maria on Aug. 26, Joe Nolan on Sept 2 and 9 and Aidan Mayes on Sept. 16.
The live music runs from 3-6 pm and wine by the glass can be purchased.
Reservations are required if you want to sit on the patio, otherwise its first-come-first-serve seating in the amphitheatre.
By the way, Phantom Creek has just released its textured 2021 Rose, which has a strawberry-and-pink-grapefruit profile.
It also has Vinyasa Above the Vines yoga on the winery lawn Sunday 9-10 am for $40, which includes a glass of wine on the patio afterwards.
Check out PhantomCreekEstates.com.
Foxly for summer
Foxly in Naramata has released four new wines perfect for summer.
The 2021 Pinot Gris ($24) is classic Okanagan Gris with a crunchy-pear-and-juicy-pear profile.
The 2021 Rose ($24) is a perfect balance of sweet and tart with aromas and flavours of strawberry and rhubarb.
Grilled pineapple and lemon are the characteristics in the elegantly-oaked 2020 Chardonnay ($29).
And the 2020 Pinot Noir ($24), with its cherry-and-vanilla profile, is light enough to pop in the fridge for half an hour to enjoy as a patio sipper or robust enough to serve room temperature with barbecued steak.
Foxly is the second label from Foxtrot Winery and Foxly wines are designed to be more approachable and affordable than Foxtrot's high-end offerings.
Both tiers are crafted with care and skill by on-site winemaker Andrea Barker and winemaking consultant Veronique Drouhin, who also works at her family's operations in Burgundy, France (Maison Drouhin) and Oregon (Domaine Drouhin).
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.