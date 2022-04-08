Penticton Herald readers were disappointed we didn’t feature our usual April Fool’s gag on page 1 last Friday.
I figured John Dorn’s column on page A8 was adequate, but, apparently, darn it, people want an April Fool’s gag. After two years of a COVID pandemic, they need to be duped.
Sorry, I had no idea the annual gag was that popular.
Another challenge by not running an April Fool’s Day gag was some wondered if the Joe Fries-penned story “700 home development proposed for Penticton” was fake news. I can assure you, it was real.
—————
Referencing again our April 1 edition, readers may have noticed that “the incident” and best actor winner from the Academy Awards were not mentioned in my post-Oscar column. That was deliberate. I felt there was far too much talk about the slap — with zero emphasis on the worthy recipients. Smith took that all away from them by becoming the story of the 2022 Oscars.
As much as I hate to do this, people are still talking about the slap, so here goes.
If Smith was deeply offended, perhaps he could have called Chris Rock the next day (when you’re Will Smith, you can probably get his number) and talk to him about it. Chances are, Rock would have offered an apology. He probably didn’t know his words were hurtful.
Even at age 53, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is still a bankable star with the youth market. He has a responsibility to set a positive example. His acceptance speech — along with the standing ovation from his peers — was idiotic.
—————
A question I often ask when interviewing sports people is if they could receive four free tickets to any major sporting championship in the world, what would it be? My subjects usually pause to think and there’s always an intriguing reply. Answering my own question, it would be The Masters, and I don’t particularly like watching professional golf.
—————
Last week’s Carlos Santana concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre was epic. I’m surprised I didn’t bump into Chris Walker there. (Google it.)
Meanwhile, Alice Cooper is coming back to Penticton April 15 for a show at the SOEC. Note that I used the word show and not concert. Alice puts on a show. Santana puts on a concert.
To read my 2016 interview with Alice, visit: pentictonherald.ca. In it we talk about his golf addiction, great musicians to come out of Detroit, working with producer George Martin and The Muppet Show.
—————
I was glad Steven Spielberg gave the song Somewhere to Rita Moreno in his version of West Side Story (now streaming on Disney Plus). The EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) nailed the show’s signature song. With apologies to lovely Rita, the definitive version is by Barbra Streisand from The Broadway Album, produced by David Foster.
—————
Even though It’s All Coming Back to Me Now is one of my favourite songs to come out of the ’90s, I have no desire to see Aline, a fictionalized life story of Celine Dion. If you want to see a great piece on Celine, check out her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden on YouTube.
Rock biopics have run their course ... unless they make one about Rick Astley. I’d go see that one for sure.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.