Moods can be like the weather in Alberta; one moment the sun is shining on your smiling face and the next moment you can feel a cold shiver run down your spine.
Depression can be as detrimental to one’s health as a bullet to the brain. Even the most happy-go-lucky person feel can sad enough to sit down and cry.
The uncertainly of the economy, jobs drying up faster than a summer mud puddle and the virus evolving faster than the aforementioned mud puddle – it’s enough to drive anyone to the nut house – if you can afford the gas.
Staying away from people, not to mention your favourite watering holes are just a few of the things that add to your pile of worries and woes.
What is a person to do, when the outside world seems to be shut down and you’re imprisoned in a house that was once your sanctuary?
Outside is 50 shades of grey; it’s no wonder people are getting the blues, divorce rates are going up and the suicide hot-lines are smoking. It seems like the sun will never return from vacation and travel restrictions are just another straw on the camel’s back.
I hope I’m not bringing your mood down, as well? I do have some good news though; spring is just around the corner, the days are getting longer and here is another shot in the arm, science is creating vaccines to save humanity.
We just have to hang in there, stay calm and obey the rules. Wash your hands, wear a mask and don’t kiss strangers. If everyone follows these rules, humanity will survive this world-wide war.
The only obstacle to defeating this scourge is ignorance, anti-vaxxers and the fools who don’t wear masks.
The ‘FACT’ is a virus needs a warm host to survive and spread, yet some morons refuse to get educated. If it only affected, these dopes; Darwin and I would probably share a good laugh, but alas, innocent deaths are not a laughing matter.
I am a humorist above all; I use humour like a sweet medicine. Humour helps you swallow the nasty pill of reality.
I’ve always been of the belief that you live in your own self-made heaven or your own man-made hell.
In other words I can’t help you, but you can. The most I can do for you in these few words is ask something of you (my dear and cherished readers).
Sometime in the near future close your eyes and take two breaths and call me in the morning. As your doctor of ha, ha, here are a few other suggestions to tickle your funny bone.
Is there anything more joyful than watching a little child giggle or even better yet, getting the giggles yourself?
Ah, the innocence of childhood, carefree unencumbered — when was the last time you ran away from home? You don’t have to go far to be happy; as long as your home for supper.
This may sound funny to you, but try this on the next sunny day. Lean your head back close your eyes facing the sun, take two deep breaths – and this is the part that might give you the giggles – open your mouth and go: Ahhhhh!
In that moment your mind will stop and you will feel free.
Instead of giving people a piece or you mind, try finding peace of mind.
