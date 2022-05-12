Friday the 13th is unlucky — you drew Miller Time as the daily column. I’ll leave black cats, hockey masks and sidewalk cracks out of my writing today.
—————
When one says the words “Okanagan Fest of Ale,” the first thing that pops into everyone’s mind is ... beer.
“Marge, beer me.”
“I like beer, it makes me a jolly good fellow.”
“You take ’em down and pass ’em around, 99 bottles of beer.”
Many forget that in the 25-year history of Fest-of-Ale, more than $750,000 has been donated to local charity from proceeds of the not-for-profit event. (Do the math, that’s remarkable.)
With the uncertainty of organizing a festival during a global pandemic, this year’s festival is one day only (instead of the traditional two) and it will be held outdoors.
Fest of Ale 2022 is Saturday at Okanagan Lake Park in Penticton. It is now 100% sold out. Note for next year: get your tickets early.
Thanks to the thousands of volunteers over the years who have helped make Fest of Ale the unofficial kickoff to summer in Penticton.
—————
The anti-vaxxers just don’t seem to have a sense of humour. I attended Alex Mackenzie’s Comedy for a Cause last week (great show!) and headliner Efthimios Nasiopoulos was jeered and heckled by a member of the audience.
“You’re dividing our country,” a woman shouted after he made a few cracks about the freedom protesters.
The audience booed the heckler and cheered the comic. Never take on a professional comic with a microphone — you won’t win. And never go to a comedy show unless you’re prepared to be the subject of the monologue. If you can’t laugh at yourself, what and who can you laugh at?
—————
Although perhaps not as high profile as Fest-of-Ale, tonight the merchants in the 200 block of Main Street in Penticton are hosting a block party from 4-8 p.m. Live music, food, games, sales, the whole works — see you there.
—————
The announcement of Bo Boxall being promoted as principal of Princess Margaret School — along with Chris Van Bergeyk who is already at Pen-Hi as their principal — is welcome news to students of the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Boxall is a homegrown, local talent, who attended elementary school at West Bench (where Bruce Johnson was principal at the time) and then high school at Pen-Hi.
If there’s a better one-two punch in high school principals in B.C., I can’t think of where it would be.
—————
After watching the Conservative leadership debate, it cements my view that if I was a party member (I’m non-partisan), I’d vote for Jean Charest. He was by far the best on the stage.
—————
My dachshund Milo reminds pet owners that with the hot weather to never leave your dog, cat, hampster, goldfish or any other pet in the car, even if you’re running in to a store for only five minutes.
According to experts, 20 C is too hot for your dog. The result can be deadly. Also, if somebody steals your car, they also have your dog and it’s highly doubtful they will drop it off at the BC SPCA.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.