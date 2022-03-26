Dear Editor: Can someone on city council please explain to me why council has made the decision to spend Kelowna tax dollars in Ukraine?
Please also, explain to me what you view is the overall purpose for civic government, its very reason for existing.
Not only has Kelowna council sent $15,000 to Ukraine for “humanitarian aid” (I’m sure a detailed accounting is forthcoming), but they also reportedly have committed to spending $5,000 to “support Ukrainian events and rallies in Kelowna.”
I’m sorry, when did the city start supporting rallies?
Who decides which rallies are worthy, and how does the voter/taxpayer factor into this decision?
Maybe while we are rallying to support “democracy” in a wholly undemocratic country half way around the world, we could put a little effort into rallying for freedom in our own country, province, city.
I won’t hold my breath.
Although being that this city took it upon themselves to go to the extraordinary measure of mandating and firing city staff who chose not to receive “the shot,” clearly we are represented by a decidedly anti-freedom council.
None of you get my vote next time.
Jeff Frank, Kelowna
Russia’s war an excuse for gas price gouging
Dear EDITOR: Russia’s war on Ukraine is a terrible scourge and we must do everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, but using this war as an excuse to ramp up Canadian oil and gas production is not only wrong-headed, it is also corrupt and dangerous.
Our investments must go toward transitioning to clean, renewable, sustainable energy.
Not only will this dry up any market for Russian oil, but it is also absolutely necessary for the health and future of the planet and all its inhabitants.
It doesn’t matter where the fossil fuels come from — they all contribute to the build-up of the greenhouse gases causing climate change.
We must abandon dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as possible.
History has proven that war is very adept at lining the pockets of people and corporations who see their way to a quick profit, regardless of those who suffer.
We cannot afford to repeat history’s many mistakes, especially when so many more lives and livelihoods are already existing on the knife-edge that climate change has made all too real.
The solution is to ramp down oil and gas production, not the opposite. Unless we stop climate change, the outcome of any war will be a moot point.
Our fossil-fuel consumption and dependence have already declared war on the planet, and it is a war we cannot win.
The transition to renewables is our only hope.
Marlene Bourdon-King, Kelowna