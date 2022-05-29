Many regular readers will know that I serve at Willow Park Church in Kelowna; however, for the last 11 years, I have also volunteered as the chaplain for the Kelowna Fire Department.
On Wednesday evening, I attended and participated in the Kelowna Fire Department Chief Officer’s Award and Recognition Ceremony at the Rotary Theatre. With bagpipes and an impressive honour guard, we celebrated the commitment of KFD members.
After a difficult period through the pandemic, there was a tremendous atmosphere. We can all be proud of our fire department and how the department serves.
I was reminded of the remarkable story of a retired firefighter from New York, Lee Ielpi, who served NYFD for 26 years. The New York Fire Department is one of the oldest in North America, established in 1798, while Boston is the oldest, established in 1679.
I’m sure, like me, you know where you were when the Twin Towers fell.
Both of Lee’s sons were firefighters, and his 29-year-old son, Jonathan, was on duty that day. Firefighters are a faithful family, and when one dies in the line of duty, the body stays until a firefighter connected to the person can come.
Lee dug through the smouldering rubble daily with many others at the 16-acre graveyard.
On Tuesday, Dec. 11, three months after the disaster, his son was found, and his father was there to carry him out.
This father did not stop; he did not quit. Although encouraged to leave, rest, and let others carry the heavy load. He declined offers to leave.
Why?
Because his love for his son was greater than the agonizing pain of the search and mission.
A beautiful example of love, courage, determination, and self-sacrifice.
Many of us can relate to the passion and compelling heart of a father's love to give sacrificially in this way.
This amazing story reminds me of Christ; the same can be said about His determination and devotion. Why didn’t he quit when he carried the cross towards Calvary, or renounce his statements, that he is the son of God?
Because of His love for His children, us, the mission was more significant than the pain of the journey. He came to pull us out of our turmoil, difficulties, and loss. If your world has collapsed around you, He is there.
That is exactly why He came, to seek, find and save. The human desire to help to rescue is a reflection of the image of God within each one of us.
Be encouraged by this verse as I am in times of struggle, “the Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” from Psalm 34:18.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.