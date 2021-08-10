On July 23, Minister of Immigration Marco Mendicino and his cabinet colleagues announced the launch of a new resettlement program for interpreters who worked with the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as cooks, drivers, cleaners, construction workers, security guards and locally engaged staff employed at the Canadian embassy in Afghanistan, and their family members.
The first planeload of Afghan refugees arrived in Canada on Wednesday with much publicity. But, as is all too common with the Liberal government, on closer examination, actions were not evident to match the words of the minister. The fact that the plane was half-empty when there were legions of people (most with legitimate claims, one assumes) seeking refuge raised questions.
What really was the thinking, if any, in the government about the issue? Did it see admitting these unfortunate people as a substantial risk, and if so, to whom and why? They now face almost certain death when the Taliban assumes control of that war-ravaged nation. So, there is some urgency in handling this issue. But that urgency seems to have had little, if any, impact upon the Immigration Department.
The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and his deputy minister, Catrina Tapley, are together responsible for the disastrous delays in Canada’s effort to provide refuge for the individuals who worked in various capacities for Canadian forces in Afghanistan.
The need to prepare has been obvious for years. When they finally did issue information in July, the process required each Afghani applicant to fill-out exceedingly complicated forms in English with a 72-hour deadline.
Was this in essence a brilliant strategy by the department to ensure that the burden placed upon it to actually process applications would be minimized while creating an image of responding in a positive fashion? Or were they just not paying attention? The Liberal government worked hard to offset the initial negative reaction, but public reaction to the late and burdensome process soon put paid to any attempt to cover over the ineptitude of the department.
Many questions require answers. For example, while the pledge to the Afghanis was made over six years ago, why is there little evidence that the department did much work on the problem in the interim? Secondly, when the department finally issued the requirements with the 72-hour deadline, why was there very limited staff in Kabul to assist the potential refugee applicants?
Why did the department decide to treat these applicants as normal immigration applications that frequently take months — if not years — for a positive response? Why did it appear that the alternative of bringing the applicants to Canada and processing the paperwork in Canada seems not to have been considered?
Did the departmental executives in Ottawa understand the situation? Did they think the Taliban would wait for Ottawa to act? Complete answers will probably never see the light of day. But this has been a disaster for the government and senior officials, both ministerial and public service types, should be turfed.
The uptake of the belated Canadian offer of refuge is expected to be small. After all, the Afghanis involved are more than 10,000 kilometres away from Ottawa and really have no major group in Canada advocating on their behalf. As Canadians we should be ashamed that our obligations to them are being discharged so incompetently and incompletely.
This will be a blot on Canada’s image. Just imagine Canadian forces, sent overseas in future to some nation that speaks neither French or English, trying to recruit locals as interpreters or support staff. Do you think they will get a good response?
Or will the recollection that our promises to help our Afghani workers were essentially ignored lessen the response? Great strategic planning by the department and the government as a whole.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.