For me, the Okanagan’s food and drink scene does not get much better than it is right now. Late summer brings epic loads of our best local fruits and vegetables in season, resulting in farmers markets bursting at the seams. Blue sky and sunshine repeat daily and draw us outdoors to restaurant patios and backyards where tables are dotted with glasses of chilled Okanagan bubbles and rosé – this is my absolute favourite time of year.
Speaking of rosés, my favourite new finds are Red Horse Vineyard Runaway Rosé and Saintly ‘The Good Rosé’ from Great Estates Okanagan. Red Horses Vineyard is a family run winery in Oliver and their rosé is made with 100% Cabernet Sauvignon. I love dry, savoury style rosés like this one that is also very aromatic. Saintly ‘The Good Rosé’ is really good and easy to like. Provence style, dry, with lovely strawberry and pink grapefruit notes, it pairs perfectly with summer.
My farmers market basket is full of local corn, tomatoes, and golden baby beets right now. The little sunshine yellow beets that I have been getting from Day’s Farm Market in Kelowna are like candy this year. So sweet and tender, we have been eating them with almost every meal. Simply boil the beets until fork tender, drain, cool and then the skin will simply slide off revealing a perfect shiny golden globe. Really, they don’t need any dressing, but I like to drizzle a little vinaigrette and chopped fresh basil on top.
How to make elote
Local Peaches and Cream corn is what everyone waits for each year and right now, it is everywhere. Our family favourite recipe for corn is called Elote. Also known as Mexican Street corn, cobs are charred on the grill then bathed in a delicious creamy, limey sauce and topped with salty, crumbly Mexican Cotija cheese. Trust me on this, you are going to be addicted. Note that Cotija cheese has become super expensive at the grocery store so feta would also work as a substitute.
Ingredients
• 4 corn cobs, shucked
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• Zest from one lime
• Juice from 1/2 lime (or more depending how juicy your lime is)
• 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped finely (plus more for serving)
• 1/2 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled
• Chili powder, sprinkle (optional)
Instructions
Mix together mayonnaise, lime zest and juice and set aside.
Pre-boil the corn for two minutes and then If you have a hot barbecue, finish it by browning for a couple of minutes. If you have a kitchen torch, you can also use it to get colour on the corn or use the gas stove flame. When a little browning is achieved, remove from the grill and slather with sauce. Top with cheese, a sprinkle of cilantro and/or chili powder.
FULL DISCLOSURE: we have skipped the grilling part and just boiled for three minutes and topped with sauce and it is still amazing!
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on BC’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Born & raised on a farm in East Kelowna, she has written four cookbooks: The Butcher, The Baker, The Wine & Cheese Maker series and most recently Taste Canada shortlist winner The BC Wine Lover’s Cookbook. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com