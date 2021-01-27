Arlene Westervelt’s family deserves closure.
But, like so many victims, her family is treated as an inconvenience, covered in
layers of bureaucratic red tape.
Arlene, a Lake Country nurse and outdoors enthusiast, died June 26, 2016 when canoeing with her husband on Okanagan Lake.
Her case went from being an accidental drowning, to the subject of a police investigation, then a second-degree murder charge to husband Bert (who was with her at
the time) to, most recently, Crown counsel staying all charges.
Family members received a big break in their search for answers when CTV’s “W5” told her story in a piece that aired nationwide Saturday.
Little is known as to why the Crown abruptly cancelled charges in July 2020 except that they said there was little chance of a conviction.
Journalist Jon Woodward’s exhaustive and balanced reporting in the “W5” piece exposed a botched process that should be reviewed.
Arlene’s body was embalmed before her autopsy which made it difficult to detect any foul play. This is unusual.
More troubling is the RCMP’s conduct. Brian Gately, a senior officer with the Mounties, is said to have used Cellibrite
technology to unlock Arlene’s phone at the request of her husband who wanted access to her photos for the funeral.
Her phone may have offered all kind of clues that could help solve the mystery of her death. Instead, the phone may have been wiped out.
To use Cellibrite, there must be a trail of records at Mountie headquarters.
(When confronted by the CTV journalist, Gately did not deny this.)
Cops, even if they’re close friends, are not allowed to become personally involved in criminal investigations.
Rather than demote or fire Gately, he was promoted.
An internal investigation was launched — nine-and-a-half months later. According to RCMP, Gately can not be disciplined because he retired from the force. He is now working at a provincial government job approving pot shop licenses.
Not surprising, Arlene’s family is getting nowhere because the internal investigation is subject to the Privacy Act.
“We haven’t seen any justice, we are in the dark, we need answers,” Arlene’s sister Debbie Hennig said outside the Kelowna Courthouse, last July.
Crown counsel, police, the Ministry — anybody — please help this family.
It shouldn’t be up to CTV to provide them with answers.