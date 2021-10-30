Dear EDITOR: If you have been following the news lately, you might agree that the state of the environment could be nominated for some version of the “Sitting Duck Award.”
Canada’s newly appointed Minister of the Environment Steven Guilbeault has garnered support as well as a few sidelong glances. G7 leaders are gathering once again to publicly declare their commitment to climate action. Then there are the increasingly compelling public protests in various parts of the world.
It may surprise you to learn that people in B.C. have only recently found it necessary to use public demonstrations to pressure the public and government to face up summer droughts, low lake levels, and other effects of climate change.
The other day, I came across a YouTube video entitled, “Legal Logging Moratorium History and Government Secrets in the Peachland Community Watershed,” narrated by Will Koop of the “BC Tap Water Alliance.”
Koop painstakingly documents how for much of 1900s the provincial government imposed a strict logging moratorium in watersheds across the province, among them the Black Mountain, Vernon Creek and of course the Peachland watersheds.
These restrictions can be seen clearly labelled on official government timber sales maps. Apparently, logging rights could not be sold in these areas on penalty of law.
Koop lays out how in the last 30 years government agencies have not enforced the regulations, which has resulted in unsupervised timber harvesting in virtually every major watershed in the province. I encourage you to watch this video as this is clearly the reality we find ourselves in today.
This summer we heard about low lake levels and the drought conditions.
One hundred years ago, our provincial government understood the necessity of enforcing logging moratoriums in our major watersheds. Why aren’t these laws still in place today when we need them more than ever?
I challenge Premier John Horgan and B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Katrine Conroy to conduct an internal inquiry to learn how logging companies managed to find their way into the primary source of our province’s most treasured resource: water.
John Van Dyk, Joe Rich Forests, Trails and Watershed Sustainability
Divide creating anger and anxiety for all
Dear EDITOR: Striving for 100% vaccination (for those who are considered qualified) is like trying to get every single Conservative to voluntarily vote Liberal (or vice versa). It’s simply not possible despite all the arguments about the benefits to the individuals and the greater good for all.
B.C. is getting very close to full compliance, but the social, economic and lifestyle price paid by all is now disproportionate to the benefits. And, it is futile.
Some of the restrictive measures no longer make a lot of sense with regard to specific dangers. Rather, they are being used to create widespread inconveniences just to get the minority of the unvaccinated to finally comply. The approach is working, however, as a result the divide is also deepening and creating permanent anger and anxiety for all.
At some point, we need to accept that
people have strong differences for a variety of reasons, rational or otherwise. We have thankfully found a vaccine that statistically reduces the dangers of the virus to a very small percentage of those vaccinated.
The work being done to improve on that is also promising.
It’s time to accept some risk, be thankful for what we have overcome, and start living more like before. The country is now in so much debt that a trigger event could cause significant hardship for the majority. We need everyone to now focus on this pending challenge that will come in many forms.
It is especially important to stop the bitterness that has created significant costs of its own.
Michael Neill, Kelowna