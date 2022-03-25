In case you haven’t heard, there’s 10 full days of arts events in Penticton beginning tonight as the Penticton Art Gallery is presenting the first Ignite the Arts festival.
For those familiar with B.C.’s arts scene, but haven’t heard of Ignite the Arts, it’s being co-facilitated by Julie Fowler who ran the superb Arts Wells Festival in the Cariboo district of B.C. for 17 years. (COVID put an end to the popular event.)
There’s a lot going on at the same time and many activities are free — especially in the first week.
The kickoff event for tonight is the unveiling of the Square Mini Mural project at the Cannery Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m.
It’s best to plan in advance. Visit: pentictonartgallery.com/ignite-the-arts-festival for a full schedule of events and artist biographies.
Thanks to the organizers, corporate sponsors and volunteers for making this happen.
With the last two years being rotten, we all need this.
—————
I’m not sure why there’s so much fuss about the NDP piggybacking on the federal Liberals with the promise of cooperating through until at least 2025. There are, I’m sure, escape clauses in their deal.
—————
Andrina Calvert (Iliffe) was a true gem.
The constituency assistant to member of Parliament Richard Cannings, she volunteered with many charities in Penticton, especially animal causes.
Always positive, kind and supportive to others, Andrina was a joy to be around.
Sadly, she died last week after a 10-month battle with leukemia.
I will miss her.
—————
Just in case you need another reason to love Dolly Parton, the living legend has politely declined her nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Dolly has been a crossover smash in country, pop and adult contemporary music, but she’s not rock ’n’ roll and knows it. The Jolene singer said she’s honoured to be considered, but would hate to be chosen at the expense of a worthy rock ’n’ roller.
—————
If you’re in an Oscar pool, you can borrow my choices in the 10 major categories. I’m usually pretty good at picking the winners.
Best Picture: The Power of the Dog
Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Stan Heder (CODA)
Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas (No Time To Die)
Best International Feature: Drive My Car (Japan)
Dune will pick up four awards in the technical categories.
—————
Please join me in wishing the best buddy I’ve ever had in my life a happy birthday. Milo will celebrate his 15th birthday on Wednesday. For a small dog, that’s about 76 human years.
