Habits show off who we are, shape and show our hearts, present our character in all its ways — a window to the deep things of our souls.
When we read about habits, it’s usually to focus on the “bad” and change them. Habit changing and forming is much more than that. I have been thinking about how little habits can make all the difference in life.
We all love big and grand goals to change our body, mind and even the world around us: I’ll pray more, I’ll consume less fast food, I’ll beat my personal best on my next marathon, I’ll write that book, I’ll volunteer more, be kind — an endless list. I have come to understand that it is little steps in the right direction that make all the difference.
I am reminded of my home country’s national cycling team.
The British cycling team up until early 2003 was embarrassingly bad, As my teenagers would say, awkwardly painful. The team had not won an international award for 100 years; that is how bad. They had not won the famed Tour de France for 110 years. Yes, a good
century of failure and the poorest of performances. The most prestigious international bike manufacturers avoided selling their bikes to Team GB, as they thought it might affect their sales.
In the 1980s, I stood waiting for the Tour de France to come down a pleasant and leafy road on one of the legs, I was alone as the team wandered past, and I waved my flag depressingly.
Fast forward to 2008, and beyond, the team has dominated and controlled world cycling, winning 66 gold medals, breaking world record after record. Winning five Tour de France races and now viewed as one of the greatest cycling teams of all history.
How did they do it?
Enter a man called Dave Brailsford in 2003, hired as their performance director. He believed that changing little things, just 1% at a time, can make all the difference, it will improve just a little, but continual improvement will bring transformation.
New bike seats, alcohol on tires for grip,
different cycling shorts, the right food, work in the wind tunnel, and so much more. Small improvements, little steps can bring massive success.
Good habits protect us and those around us. The habit of asking your partner or spouse, ‘what can I do to make your day better.’ helps maintain connection. The habit of regular forgiveness releases us from pain. And the habit of prayer, as simple as “help me,” acknowledges One greater.
I am reminded of Saint Paul’s words written from a prison cell, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Phil 4:13).
Be encouraged; it is never too late to make changes and create life-changing habits.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.