It was early in March when I wrote about Canada’s response to the illegal attack on Ukraine by Russia.
As many will know, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced some strong Canadian sanctions against Russia.
At the time I stated that I believed “the prime minister and the deputy prime minister have been doing an effective job given that one country, such as Canada, can only do so much to impact a country like Russia that we have limited trade with.”
I also committed my support for continued actions “against Russia and standing with the Ukraine as it fights off this Putin-provoked military invasion.”
As it turns out, I was incorrect when
I stated that “Canada, can only do so much to impact a country like Russia that we have limited trade with.”
Recently, it was revealed that here in Canada some critical Russian pipeline infrastructure, (natural gas turbines) were being serviced in Montreal.
Under the trade export sanctions announced by Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, these turbines would not be permitted to be sent back to Russia.
If the pipeline cannot be fully operational, it cannot raise peak revenues that Putin uses to finance his Russian war against Ukraine.
This is the very reason why the sanctions were announced.
However, the pipeline in question feeds natural gas to Germany and due to Germany’s efforts to decrease its domestic emissions it has increasingly relied upon Russian oil and gas.
As a result, Germany requested that Canada release the turbines so that they will be returned to Russia, and the pipeline can resume full operations and by extension supply Russian gas to Germany.
Prime Minister Trudeau approved a one-time permit to return these turbines.
While this is satisfying news to Germany, it has been met with outrage by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as many Canadians who strongly support Ukraine and understand full well what this pipeline revenue results in for Russia’s war machine against the Ukrainian people.
As President Zelensky stated “If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions, what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? This question is very dangerous,” and further adding “Moreover, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries of the democratic world.”
While President Zelensky has called on PM Trudeau to reverse his decision allowing these turbines to be returned to Russia, thus far the Liberal government has refused, citing the need to protect “German livelihoods.”
Currently the Nord Stream One pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany from Russia is said to be running at 40 per cent of its capacity without these turbines.
Do you support PM Trudeau’s decision to return these turbines (first to Germany) who will in turn return them to Russia?
Dan Albas is the member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Email: Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca. Phone: 1-800-665-8711.
