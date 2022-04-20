Dear Editor: Perhaps it’s my age that has, somewhat, tainted my tolerance for ignorance and idiocy. With regards to the letter by Gary Young, April 16 (“Climate change used as a political excuse”), in which he states that a god is responsible for the placement of products such as gasoline, diesel, propane, natural gas, etc., in the earth.
Common sense would normally accept the fact these substances do not exist in their natural state as they are all sourced from raw oil which must be refined by mankind, which he denies.
I am not aware of the education level which Mr. Young received, though I do question it, but it does come into question as most of us were taught in public school that fossil fuels are derived through the natural, not divine, effect of pressure and temperature on various organic compounds of decaying marine plant and animal material over the course of millions of years.
Readers may have been convinced that Mr. Young believes that the earth is only 7,000 years old. In that case, the presence of petroleum would, indeed, require divine intervention. This preposterous nonsense has been completely challenged and disputed by science.
Rational thought was, apparently, not considered when Mr. Young put pen to paper. Although there is absolutely no evidence that this god exists, he states that his wonderful creator god loves us and everything which he created. Why does he not love Ukrainians and why is he allowing our life sustaining water and air to be so polluted and abused as to compromise the very life which he loves?
Gary Young should learn to think a little more clearly, and above all, more critically and question everything.
Lynn Bryngelson, Kelowna
Buying fighter jets now makes no sense
Dear Editor: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposal to buy F-35 jets is nuts. The plane is a modern dinosaur.
Even former U.S. president Donald Trump has said F-35 costs have spiralled out of control. Aside from the initial cost, I’ve read manufacturer Lockheed-Martin has inspectors at every base to check every plane before it leaves the ground.
This cost is $8,000 per plane each time it leaves the ground. Only a Lockheed-Martin inspector can do this, otherwise the warranty (whatever it is) will be void.
Inspection takes two hours. What happens if there is a war?
When the program began in 1992, the F-35 was to be an affordable one-size-fits-all solution for the U.S. It took until this February for the U.S. Air Force to admit the F-35 has failed the affordability test.
The U.S. is flogging this plane to Israel, Saudi Arabia and others. Don’t buy this plane.
Nick Poznikoff, West Kelowna
The walking school bus versus UFO abductions
Dear Editor: Ever been near a school in the morning? You can’t, the roads are plugged with parents in vehicles, idling and inching ever so slowly forward while dropping their kids off to school. Think of all that wasted energy, gas or electric.
Most of the kids live nearby in the catchment area so most could easily walk or bike there. But parents are worried that their precious little things will be abducted on the way to or from school.
Maybe by UFOs.
Stop driving your kids to school and help save our planet. They can walk or bike there. They can create their own walking school bus systems to ward off abducting UFOs.
You can even walk with them and get some exercise; dread the thought. But bring your cell phone along in case the UFOs attack. They may want a rare selfie with you. A parent near a school that’s not in a vehicle. A rare selfie indeed.
Steve Burke, West Kelowna