Residents of the Ukraine have been under siege for hundreds of years. They did not truly have a country of their own until 1991. Even then, Russia interfered in every election they had.
My wife and I had German families that moved into the now Ukraine area in the early 1800s. They lived in the Kutschurgan and Bessarabian areas under the direction of Czar Alexander I, son of Catherine the Great. Bessarabia is now mostly Moldova.
They established private communal-type farms where they lived in small villages and went out to their land holdings. Most of this land had to be cleared and tilled in order to raise crops.
They were guaranteed certain freedoms one of which was freedom to worship as they pleased. Most of these German settlers were from Lutheran background.
When the First World War broke out, these German settlers were expected to support Russia and were often used as frontline soldiers away from the German front and often against the Turks.
Two of these grandfathers were injured and left for dead, but were rescued and recovered. One had a bullet in his jaw for most of his life.
During the Russian Revolution, the peasant Red Army dominated and began land reform to distribute large holdings to workers or create large communes. Many of the Germans who had served in the Russian army fled the country for the safety of their children or to avoid total communal farming.
One grandfather, who was well off and lived in a mild Black Sea climate, came to Canada. He came with five children and five adults to the very cold southern prairies in the dead of winter. His wife thought they had moved to Siberia.
At the beginning of the Second World War in 1940, Russia, again, had its eye on this now very productive land which was still held by some original German settlers, but now part of Romania. The Russians made a deal with the Germans, as they squeezed into Romania, that they could have their German settlers back for the German war effort and Russia would get their land.
The Russians ‘helped’ the settlers to return to Germany by supplying them with carts and horses. Such a deal.
After the Second World War, Russia gained control of many eastern European countries, which struggled for decades for independence. It became a struggle for democracy over totalitarian rule.
Ukraine was one of these countries only achieving democratic elections and some measure of independence in 1991.
Now, the Russian bear has crawled out of its hole once again and is trying to blast the Ukraine into total submission. Yet, it is still not exactly clear what Russia wants from the Ukraine. Perhaps control over all of it?
The world shudders, again, at a war that has the potential to become widespread.
It is a total failure of both politics and diplomacy that armaments are still allowed to be amassed in such huge quantities. Billions are spent on supersonic missiles, tanks, jet fighters, and defending against them.
It is the innocent, ordinary people who always suffer. Who pays to restore the Ukraine to any measure of civility?
Millions of Ukrainian war refugees now steam into other countries, including Moldova. Many of them would be glad to be allowed to come to Canada. And many prairie Canadians would gladly tell them that our prairies are not like Siberia at all.
The grandfathers had their farming challenges in Canada. The Great Depression came and created havoc, much as this war is doing. But they persevered and moved on. One ended up in Vancouver in a Black Sea-type climate, again. The other had his Russian reminder bullet removed from his jaw much later in life.
Yes, they had their tough times but they also had freedom and regardless of the final result, the democratic freedom of the Ukrainian people will remain the issue.
