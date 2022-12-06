North Pole characters come to life

’Tis the season to be jolly. December is so much warmer when there is love in the air and creative spirits inspire us. New Vintage Theatre have invited their favorite characters to come to life with North Pole Stories, a celebration of music and interactive activities, and each ticket includes a photo with Santa and the characters from the play.
This production runs from Dec. 8-17 at 7 p.m. with matinee shows on
Dec. 11, 12 and 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $36.25 through RCA box-office at: rotarycentreforthearts.com/events/tickets/243002 or call them at 250-717-5304. These shows will take place at the Mary Irwin Theatre, 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna.
———
The season always brings voices together to rejoice in song and The Spectrum Singers do not disappoint with a choir of talent in a concert series titled “Music of the Night.”
Known for their challenging pieces and a splash of fun, the concert will be brimming with arrangements from classic carols to include “Rudolph” (arr. By Mac Huff) and “Christmas Angel” (by Corlynn Hanney), and toe tapping tunes including “This Little Light of Mine” (arr. by Mark Hayes). The evening wouldn’t be complete without a Latin piece “Kyrie” (by Benjamin Boster) and a German piece “Musik der Nacht” (arr. by Bob Chilcott).
The evening will end with a sing-a-long of “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.” Under the musical direction of Kim Kleineberg and accompanied by Ursula Pigeon (piano), Loni Moger (guitar), Darko Cuk (bass), Ken Pendleton (drums), and Stephen Buck (flute). The concert will be held on
Dec. 9-10 at St. Michael's Cathedral,
608 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna.
Tickets are $15 - $25 through: app.ticketowl.io/Y168TPUr5cbKQsQh/event/Y16-m_hCRljsBCLr or find the link on their Facebook Page.
———
Penticton theatre goers have only a few more chances to see, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised) (Again)!
This irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays will have you laughing all the way – even if you do not fancy the classic plays, you will enjoy this show for sure.
Only using three actors, they will take you on a wild ride through the tradedies and the sonnets starting
tomorrow until Saturday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday
matinee at 2 p.m.
For tickets visit the website at:
manyhatstheatre@shaw.ca or visit the Many Hats Theatre, 306-1475 Fairview Rd., Penticton.
Tickets can also be purchased by
calling 250-462-6428.
———
Vernon’s Schubert Centre, 3505-30th Ave., is the place to get in the musical spirit with Holiday Cabaret. This concert is hosted by Rick and Coreen Smith and invites talented voices to bring the songs to life.
Voices to include: Emily MacArthur, Heather Harker, Michael Jarzecki, Danica Block, Ashley Kendall, to name a few. Tickets are $30 through ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/holiday-cabaret.
50% of all ticket sales will go to Vernon and Lumby Food Bank Drive, so please purchase your tickets while having a great time. You will be helping with your generosity.
———
Country music hits the Creekside Theatre Stage, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.
Songs of the Southern Belles Christmas and their special guests Layer Cake Mountain.
Kinga Heming and Shamma Sabir sing the songs of the great women of Country along with a wonderful band under the direction of Sean Bray. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at creeksidetheatre.com.
———
The Tuba and the people that choose to learn these instruments have a unique character about them. This instrument is the lowest pitched in the brass family and invented by Wilhelm Friedrich Wieprecht and Johann Gottfried Moritz in 1835.
The tuba has a nic-name of ‘Brass Bass’ because it is usually used outdoors when the double bass cannot function in certain weather conditions.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421 Cawston Ave, witness a whole band of tubas playing our favourite Christmas Carols and inviting us to a sing-a-long. Admission is free so come on by and have some fun.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.