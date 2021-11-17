Dear Editor: We live in British Columbia, Canada. This summer brought unprecedented drought to the province. As a result, wildfires scorched the province at will, with thousands of firefighters unable to stop them and hundreds of evacuees finding escape routes wherever they could. On June 30, the temperature in our city, Kelowna, reached 47 C.
The heat was overbearing as farmers literally saw their cherry and strawberry crops cook on the branches.
On the same day in Lytton, a few hours away from our city, the temperature reached 49.6 C, a new record for all of Canada, hotter on that day than in Riyadh, 45 C, in Saudi Arabian deserts.
Symbolically, perhaps, the entire town burned to the ground the next day, again with temperatures soaring above record highs.
Living only a few hundred meters from Okanagan Lake, we couldn’t even see its waters for most of the summer, creating smoke-filled skies with air pollution rates higher than any place on Earth for most of July and August.
If the previous 2021 climate anomalies above weren’t bad enough, mid-November brought what climatologists have called an “atmospheric river” across most of the province, drenching it with deluge-like intensity, flooding much of the province, washing away roads and highways and blocking the supply of goods as main highways became unusable from mudslides and fallen debris.
The entire population of Merritt, a mere hop from Lytton, with close to 8,000 residents, has been ordered to evacuate their homes as the result of an unprecedented “200-year” flood.
What else is on the horizon?
Well, there’s still a few months left in 2021.
Welcome to the beginning of a slow extinction of the status quo, and perhaps to the uncivilized corporate structures that enslave us all, with fossil fuel cartels near the top of the list.
John Turcot, Kelowna
Simpler solution for lagging agriculture
Re: “Only the Okanagan’s ‘bona fide farmers’ should get tax break, new report says,” Nov. 13.
Dear Editor: No doubt this report contains many well thought ideas and suggestions whose usefulness may or may not reach fruition; however, I would like to add a very practice suggestion to the list, that of encouraging all B.C.’s big chain grocery stores to feature Okanagan fruit (and vegetables) in their produce departments.
Every time I go shopping for apples, peaches, apricots and cherries, the produce bins in SaveOnFoods, Safeway, Urban Fare, Nesters and Choices repeatedly feature American produce rather than the fruit we grow here.
On occasion, one can get Canadian or Okanagan produce, or the bin is labelled Canadian/American and we know what that means.
Jimmy Pattison’s stores need to step up their game to promote Canadian produce as a default habit, rather than become an outlet for cheap foreign stuff.
Richard Bégin, Kelowna
Helping with car gave her a boost
Dear Editor: Thank you to the gas/kiosk attendant who supplied jumper cables and to the two beautiful young ladies who jump-started our car on Sunday at Superstore in Kelowna.
Giving of your time to help us was much appreciated. Gold stars to all.
Elizabeth Caruso, Kelowna
Nov. 11 ceremony still stings for many
Dear editor: I read all the letters about the idiot anti-vaxxers deciding to ruin a remembrance of the heroes who gave us our freedoms. I definitely share their anger and frustration. Charging them or giving them a fine won't do any good as it's just a slap on the wrist and it'll probably just feed that victim mentality.
What will work though is to publish their full names on the front page of this paper and others. Bam! They’ll go scurrying to hide under their rocks for good.
R. ST. MARTIN, Lake Country