The vast majority of Canadians did their part to help limit the spread of infection in the battle against COVID-19.
The person who failed Canadians is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau had an important job to do — oversee an efficient vaccine rollout. It’s the most important task for a Canadian prime minister since the Second World War.
In our opinion, he blew it.
Initially, the prime minister was commendable in getting relief money quickly into the hands of those who needed it. He was able to positively convey the message on the importance of social distancing without terrifying the public. He spoke gently to the nation’s children. He praised our front-line workers.
A leader’s No. 1 responsibility is the safety of the citizens whether during a time of a terrorist attack, plague or, in this case, a medical pandemic. Canada faces both a health and economic crisis which can be mostly resolved by vaccinating our citizens.
While Trudeau is asking that Canadians “remain patient,” he overhyped the number of doses Canada would receive, once stating enough vaccine had been procured to immunize Canadians three times over. He clearly promised things he couldn’t deliver.
The lack of timely delivery of vaccine creates more cases of COVID, increases a strain on the health-care system and the number of people who will die. It prolongs the economic recovery of our nation.
The fairest way to evaluate Trudeau’s performance is by comparisons with other countries. Canada was once ranked as high as 10th in COVID relief, but has plummeted to 38th in the world, according to one survey. Countries such as the U.K. and Israel have done a great job at immunizing their citizens. They were obviously better prepared than Canada.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced an aggressive strategy for vaccinations weeks before he took office. Does Canada have such a plan? Whether Biden’s plan is effective or not, at least he has one. It’s obvious Biden’s staff has been working tirelessly on this file.
The world learned of COVID a year ago. Canada’s federal government had plenty of time to prepare the next and most crucial step, vaccine rollout. They knew eventually a vaccine would become available.
For every day that needles aren’t getting into the arms of Canadians there’s more deaths, businesses boarding up, depression, unemployment, elderly people dying alone, postponed surgeries, children not playing sports and families unable to spend time together.
It’s unknown if the Conservatives or New Democrats would have done things any better had they been in power. But, Justin Trudeau is prime minister, not Erin O’Toole or Jagmeet Singh. Vaccine rollout must be the only priority on both sides of the aisle in Parliament. The fact that they’re even considering a spring election during this time of crisis is appalling.
Once underway, attention must be given to providing the most appropriate vaccine in each age group. Those caught jumping the queue must be punished.
Our health care workers, front-line staff and retail workers have exceeded all expectations during the pandemic. So have the actions of the vast majority of Canadians who made many personal sacrifices in order to save lives.
The federal government didn’t live up to its end of the bargain.
— James Miller, managing editor, Penticton Herald