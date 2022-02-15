Every five years, Statistics Canada (StatCan) conducts its major data collection exercise about the nation’s population — the national census.
It is a vast and expensive process requiring years of work to prepare the questions the survey asks plus the collection of the information — with participation rates north of 90% — as well as the analysis to be made available to the public.
The census data collected serves as the base for innumerable number of ongoing surveys, from labour force participation to housing demand, so getting the enumeration complete and accurate is of greatest importance, as is the confidentiality of each completed questionnaire.
Most importantly, the census also enables the redistribution of electoral districts at all levels of government and determines the size of fiscal transfers between governments.
Users of census data are spread across the nation at all levels of government, the private sector and not-for-profit organizations and academia. So, when the data generated by a new census begins to be published by StatCan, as 2021 data was last week, for these users, it’s “like Christmas in February” as one commentator said.
I should at this point make a disclosure. For more than five years in the 1970s, I was an officer in StatCan with responsibility for the content, analysis and composition of census data and its publication for general distribution. In that job I got to know who used the data and how. It was a truly eye-opening experience.
The composition of the census questionnaire is initially determined by legislation which mandates certain questions.
Then there are always requests for additional questions from users. My staff analyzed these requests by researching possible alternative data sources and their adequacy and cost of use. The optional questions were then ranked by priority and the cost of including that particular topic in the final census documents projected.
Armed with this information, cabinet finally decided what to include and the level of funding required. Given the decision by cabinet, staff then composed a questionnaire and tested it to see if it had any flaws or ambiguities.
Once we were satisfied with the questions, we began the work of preparing to undertake the largest single data survey fielded by the StatCan.
This required recruiting temporary staff as well as getting the questionnaire printed and determining what documents we would produce in what order and the demands we would make on the computer facilities of StatCan. These logistical questions were immensely complicated and influenced the entire operation.
A critical decision was how detailed the questionnaire would be and whether, for certain data, a partial sample using a longer detailed questionnaire would be adequate.
That longer questionnaire with limited distribution was critical for provincial and municipal governments as well as for private sector and academic researchers.
When Steven Harper eliminated the long form questionnaire in 2010, the impact was significant and resulted in serious opposition from users, particularly provincial governments. It was restored in the following enumeration.
In my time at StatCan, capturing the completed forms by computer was complicated and involved making sure the paper used did not allow answers on one page to bleed through to the other side — leading to all sorts of misinformation.
Moreover, because this was and is a universal survey, any anomaly in the results would be evident.
The specialists examining the responses had to devise editing programs that were consistent and did not distort the overall accuracy of the final output.
Their often-prolonged discussions had to keep in mind the deadlines for data publication.
We kept accurate notes on those discussions, so, if users asked questions as to how numbers were produced, we could explain in detail just what we had done.
Finally, we had continuous interaction with users to learn about their data needs in a never-ending effort to improve both the coverage and accuracy of the survey as well as to optimize security of the major source of location-specific personal data.
It was demanding but we took pride in our work and in improving customer satisfaction.
I am sure that is still the case for Canada’s longest-running and largest statistical effort.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.