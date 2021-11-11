It seems like a long time since I could roam at will without a care in the world. I had free will and freedom – then the whole world changed.
It all started when Americans elected a spoiled rich brat to the most powerful office in the world. That was like putting Homer Simpson in charge of a nuclear plant.
The man had no experience in world affairs, science or the law. As a Canadian you know that when America sneezes, we catch a cold.
The orange toupee told over 30,000 lies. Could you lie that many times, and still look in the mirror? As a decent person, you know what is indecent, as a moral individual you know what amoral is — just like ma and pa taught you right from wrong.
Donald J. Trump did one good thing; if it wasn’t for him society would still turn a blind eye to a variety of issues.
We all knew that the colour of skin was a determining factor when playing the game of life.
Science is another subject that Donny-boy knew little of; and that brings us back to Yankies sneezing and Canucks catching COVID-19..
The leader of the free world actually thought the solution to the COVID situation was drinking bleach. When a vaccine became available, he convinced one out of three Americans that a vaccine was somehow political.
Through misinformation, the conman cast his spell over normal people.
Like a magician’s slight-of- hand, he used trickery and mirrors to convince the religious right that he was their savior, and they forgave him for the sin of — “thou shall not grab women by the virgin Mary!”
Let’s recap: he’s an amoral, lying thief – but if not for him – the world would still be pretending not to face the truth.
Sometimes the magic mirrors reveal the truth – can you look at yourself in the mirror?
We think of ourselves here in Canada as being safe and insolated, from the division in the United States of America. Think again.
Guns, gangs and hate are imported. They were always here, but now they are out in the open for all to see.
Hate groups bring violence, greed and death, and they have no fear, no empathy nor peace of mind.
If you look at the magic mirror (TV) you’ll see history being made.
Good versus evil.
Donald unmasked hate just as much as Hitler did. All his believers will one day come to their senses and realize they stood on the wrong side of history.
Now that the Nazis have invaded again, and the moral majority isn’t so moral after all, the only tool we passive people have is an old Indian tradition: Banishment and shaming.
It will take a generation or two for these divisions to heal; people will become better informed,
better educated and better humans.
In the meantime I want to come and go as I please. I want my freedom back; ironically, it’s the people who are screaming for their freedom are the ones stopping me from roaming free.
If stubborn people would only take a shot in the arm, it would be a shot in the arm to businesses, the economy and if anything happens to you from the vaccine; I promise to personally sing you “Soft kitty.”
To the people who think that vitamin D, a swig of bleach and God will cure COVID-19 — you're not normal.
