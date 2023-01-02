Okanagan history: A most remarkable photograph

It is a remarkable photograph and has been part of my local history and genealogy collection for more than 50 years. I remember the day in 1971 when my mum Wilma (nee Clement), my brother Pat and I discovered it in a trunk in the attic of mum’s childhood Ellison home.
The sepia-tone photograph shows a family in front of their log home. The man is seated proudly on horseback, while another man holds another horse’s reins, the family dog close by.
At the photograph’s left side is a middle-aged woman, seated with two young children standing beside her and an infant sleeping in her lap. The trees in the background are largely devoid of foliage and there is no snow, suggesting that the photograph was perhaps taken in the early spring of 1886.
It is a family photograph, showing the immigrant settler Whelan family, living in Ellison district, north of
present-day Kelowna.
The man on the horse is George Whelan (1844-1927), a native of Clayhill, Hertfordshire, England. He left his native country in 1865, spent five years looking for gold in New Zealand and came to the Crown Colony of British Columbia in 1870. After spending time looking for gold in B.C.’s Cassiar district and working on the preliminary survey of the Canadian Pacific Railway, George Whelan made his way to the Central Okanagan in 1873. Within a few years he was living in Ellison, where he acquired land and started what became Cloverdale Ranch.
Lucy Whelan (nee Freeman; 1852-1911), a native of Great Chesterford, Essex, England, came to the Okanagan in September of 1882, having made the epic journey from England to western North America. On Sept. 22, 1882 at Spallumcheen, B.C., Lucy married George Whelan and started her life as a Central Okanagan immigrant settler.
Lucy has the eldest three of her children with her: Nellie Florence (1883-1973), Margaret Annie “Maggie” (1884-1962) and infant Lucy Laura (1886-1919). Within the next six years, Lucy had four more children born to her: Minnie May (1887-1986), Mary Ann (born and died in 1889), George Robert James (born and died in 1890) and Robert George (1892-1944). The seven Whelan children were born in the Central Okanagan, most in the Whelan log home which is in the photograph.
George Whelan had lived as a bachelor in Ellison for about seven years. He obviously had plans to marry and raise a family, as evidenced by the size of the log home which he constructed in Ellison. A description of this residence is on page 15 of “The History of Ellison District 1858 to 1958” by Ellison-born Nellie (nee Hereron) Tutt:
“After several years on Cloverdale Farm he (George Whelan) had built a log house, roofed with cedar shakes, and with a fireplace and chimney at one end made of field stones and clay. The house was large for the times, with a living room and kitchen combined, two bedrooms on the ground floor and a large upstairs room. He built a log barn and brought water to his fields in open ditches from Mill Creek on the north and from Scotty Creek on the south.”
The first Whelan home – there were subsequently two larger Whelan residences, built in 1893 and 1907 – is a testament to George Whelan’s carpentry skills. That said, he probably had assistance with the construction of the log home.
This assistance might have come from the local McDougall family, renowned for their expertise with the axe, or other unidentified men – including local Indigenous Syilx – who shared their skills and knowledge with the early non-Indigenous immigrant settlers.
George and Lucy Whelan started their married life as ranchers, raising cattle on Cloverdale Ranch. George, the son of an Irish-born commercial gardener, had other plans:
“About 1884, Mr. Whelan planted the first commercial orchard in the district. He took great pride and delight in it although stock raising was his major product as he owned over five hundred head of cattle at one time. He also raised large numbers of hogs which were driven to Vernon on foot to sell at three-and-a-half cents a pound. The trip took three days. (“The History of Ellison District 1858 to 1958,” page 15)”
Lucy Whelan took on the role of an immigrant settler wife with much energy, devoting herself to working alongside her husband, raising her children and maintaining her home and large vegetable garden in a very challenging time and place:
“...she came into what was in many ways still a wilderness. She cooked over the open fire in her fireplace and baked bread in a Dutch oven, made her own soap and candles and brought her children into the world without a doctor and only the kind ministrations of Mrs. Joseph Brent (nee Margaret McLean) to help her.
She was a true helpmate in every sense of the word, to her pioneer husband, and lived to see their labours rewarded by a prosperous ranch and a fine home. (“The History of Ellison District 1858 to 1958,” pages 16 and 17)”
The 1886 photograph of the Whelan family in front of their Ellison log home provides an opportunity to learn more about that immigrant settler family. However, there remain unanswered questions:
“ • Who is the man standing in front of the unsaddled horse? What was his role in the Whelan family?
• Who assisted George Whelan in the construction of his log home?
• What roles did Indigenous people play in helping the Whelan family establish themselves in the Central Okanagan wilderness?”
As with all research, there is always more work to be done.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.