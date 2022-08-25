Letters to the editor published in the Aug. 25 edition of The Daily Courier newspaper.
Break on EVs is a break for wealthy
Dear Editor:
Despite years of coercive effort and billions of taxpayer dollars spent by both provincial governments and the government of Canada, a mere 5% of drivers have chosen an electric vehicle (EV).
Research conducted by the Department of Natural Resources found that average, middle class Canadians simply can’t afford EVs.
So, what has the government of Canada done about this? Well, here it is; they are expanding the range of their subsidy program to include vehicles worth as much as $70,000. The previous cap was $55,000. If Canadians couldn’t afford to get into an EV at $55,000 with a $5,000 subsidy from the Canadian Taxpayers, what would make the government think that they would buy into a $70,000 EV?
Not wanting to be left out, Premier John Horgan and the BC NDP have followed the government of Canada’s lead. British Columbia taxpayers will give me $4,000 towards the purchase of an EV provided my household income does not exceed $125,000.
Are we witnessing government logic at its best?
In a 2021 poll conducted by the Privy Council, support for EVs is highest among Canadians with post-secondary education and household income over $100,000. Why are we not surprised, they are the only people who can afford these vehicles in the first place? Essentially, EVs are a luxury item. They are almost universally purchased by high-income urban dwellers who are less in need of taxpayer subsidies for the purchase of a vehicle. EVs provide a way for high-income earners to virtue signal about their “green” living practices while remaining well out of reach for the common Canadian.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Horgan pontificate ad nauseum about their desire to “help the middle class” while their government taxation policy under the guise of environmentalism increases taxes on middle to lower income Canadians while transferring those dollars into the pockets of high-income earners. Rebates for these luxury vehicles are a slap in the face to Canadians who are forced to pay extra taxes because they are not able to afford the EV market.
The world is not becoming greener because of these government initiatives. They are simply policies that drain middle- and lower-income Canadians and give those resources to those who never needed them in the first place.
Bill Shumborski, Kelowna
B.C. government failing on housing
Dear Editor:
Open letter to Minister Responsible for Housing Murray Rankin and Minister of Municipal Affairs Nathan Cullen:
It has come to my attention that in the midst of a housing affordability crisis, the province of British Columbia is forcing the City of Kelowna to increase development cost charges (DCCs) on carriage homes from $2,500 per unit to $22,419 per unit.
As you know, Kelowna, much like many other communities in Canada, is facing historically low rental vacancy rates. This means there are simply not enough homes to house the number of people who live in our community. In order to solve this crisis, without drastically altering the landscape of our community, “missing middle” housing has been proposed as a significant opportunity to address this crisis. Missing middle housing includes carriage homes.
Carriage homes provide an opportunity for existing residents and homes to add a rental property to their property, without drastically increasing pressures on water, sewage, roads, parking and other critical community infrastructure. It’s considered gentle density. These homes are then rented out and often meet the needs of young couples, retirees, students and more.
By maintaining a low DCC rate on carriage homes, the City of Kelowna is incentivizing the construction of much-needed missing middle housing.
The rhetoric from the government of B.C., under the leadership of Premier John Horgan and former Housing Minister David Eby, has been clear that they want municipalities to increase the availability of housing in our province. In Ontario by comparison, DCCs are waived for all secondary suites in order to incentivize missing middle housing.
Therefore, I am at a loss of words for why the province would seek to drastically increase costs for renters and property owners, while discouraging a healthier mix of housing options in Kelowna.
Ministers, I ask that you please explain the rationale behind your decision.
Have you measured the level to which this decision will disincentivize the construction of new missing middle housing? Have you measured how much this will increase market rent for new carriage home rental units?
Given that Kelowna is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis, I implore you to revisit your decision and allow Kelowna to maintain its $2,500 per unit DCC rate for new carriage home construction.
Tom Dyas, candidate for Mayor of Kelowna
Do you believe what you write?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hoodwinked Republicans cause damage to democracy” (The Daily Courier, Opinion, Aug. 23)
David Bond, your prejudice is showing. You write about how Trump, if elected, in 2024 “will mark the end of democratic government and the rule of law in the country.”
Do you really believe that or do you just want to be controversial? Do you really believe that millions of U.S. citizens are the “deplorables” that crooked Hilary made them out to be or that legions of stormtroopers will be marching down Pennsylvania Avenue on Trump’s Inauguration Day? How about Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Liz Chaney, are they the saviours of democracy?
Are Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi the paragons of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Are these your idols? What about open borders, insider trading, prosecutors that don’t prosecute, the Department of Justice who labels parents that are concerned about their children’s education as domestic terrorists?
How about those people who dare watch Fox News? You must think they are all idiots for not tuning into CNN. Wake up the sky is not falling.
Barry Cochrane, Kelowna
Shredder works better than a toilet
Dear Editor:
Loved the Donald Trump flush editorial cartoon published in The Daily Courier on Aug. 19.
Over the years, Trump has had a fixation about low flow toilets. He claims you have to flush them 10 to 15 times before they clear. Now that we have seen pictures of how he tried to flush documents down the toilet, it’s easy to understand why he has this problem.
Somebody should have told him regular paper isn’t like toilet paper, it doesn’t instantly disintegrate in water. If he wants to destroy documents, a shredder works far better than a toilet.
S. I. Petersen, Nanaimo
Boys more hesitant to talk about abuse
Dear Editor:
Re: “Boys aggressively targeted on Internet” (The Daily Courier, Aug. 11)
The Canadian Centre for Child Protection recently expressed concern that “adolescent boys are being targeted primarily on social media giants Instagram and Snapchat as part of an ongoing sextortion crisis… The offender will then threaten to report the victim to police, claiming they are in possession of child sexual abuse material.”
My understanding is that male victims of sex-related harassment and/or abuse are still more hesitant or unlikely than girl victims to report their offenders. Boys refusing to open up and/or ask for help due to their fear of being perceived by peers, etc., as weak or non-masculine. Albeit perhaps a subconscious one, a mentality persists: Real men can take care of themselves, and boys are basically little men.
One might see some of that mentality reflected in, for example, a New York Times feature story (“She Was a Big Hit on TikTok. Then a Fan Showed Up With a Gun,” Feb. 19). Written by Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson, the piece at one point states that “Instagram, owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has … been accused of causing mental and emotional health problems among teenage female users.” A couple paragraphs down, it is also stated that, “Teen girls have been repeatedly targeted by child predators.”
The plain fact is teen boys are also targeted by such predators. Another plain fact is that mental and emotional – along with physical – health problems are being suffered by teenage boys directly due to social media use.
Revelatory of the latter is the extensive March 9, 2022, feature story headlined “Bigorexia: Obsession with muscle gain increasing among boys” (which originally appeared in The New York Times).
Frank Sterle Jr., White Rock
Other provinces have better jobless rate
Dear Editor:
Remember when B.C. had the bragging rights for the province with the lowest unemployment rate every month in a given year? Not anymore. July 2022 had B.C. in fourth spot with Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec having lower unemployment rates. Alberta has come back from the old days of unemployment to being only 0.1 per cent behind B.C. Time for our government to take note.
Joe Sawchuk, Duncan