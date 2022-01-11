One of the longest-standing and most successful rip-offs of Canadian consumers is the system of supply management for dairy products.
In mid-February, consumers will feel the pinch anew when the cost of milk and other dairy products will rise again. Milk will go up by 8.4% and the cost of butter will rise by 12.4%.
The Canada Dairy Commission, which has the power to institute these increases, attributes them to rising production costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the commission contends the costs associated with processing, packaging and transporting butter have risen. The commission did not provide details of how they calculated these cost increases, so we don’t know if they actually support the increase of $1.077 per pound in the support price for butter.
What is supply management and how does it work?
Essentially, it limits production of milk so as to eliminate any surplus production. A dairy farm must have a production quota which is calculated in units based on the amount of butterfat produced by a cow in a year.
Without such a quota, the farmer may not sell the milk. Moreover, tariff-free importation of milk and related dairy products is strictly limited to a (low) defined amount and further imports are subject to exceptional high tariffs that effectively preclude importation. The commission terms the result “price stability” – which means in practice that prices can go up but not down.
Quota can be bought and sold within a given province. In Ontario the price of quota per cow is limited to $24,000, but in Alberta, where the price is not regulated, the value per cow is $40,000.
When supply management was first put in place in the 1960s, the objectives were to stabilize dairy farm income to protect family farms and thereby preserve rural Canada.
But that has not been the result. There were more than 174,000 dairy farms in 1967, but, by 2017, there were just under 11,000. Farm herds are larger than ever before and are worth more than $4 million on average. They generate, also on average, more than $160,000 in net income annually.
With the constant rise in the fixed domestic price, per capita consumption of dairy products has declined while farm income has continually risen. However, the high cost of quota, which generates the guaranteed income, has precluded new entrants.
A herd of 75 cows could cost more than $1.4 million and this is before the cost of land and equipment. Few young farmers can put the necessary investment together.
The end result is that consumers pay prices for dairy products which are far in excess of what they would face in a free market. Given the obvious failure of the original strategy to protect the family farm, why have governments, both federal and provincial, not repealed or reformed the existing supply management program?
First the dairy industry is exceptionally effective in lobbying for continuation of supply management. Second, consumers are neither aware of the pernicious effects of the program nor organized to lobby for ending supply management. Third, while only about 10 federal ridings are highly dependent on the dairy industry, all parties appear to be terrified of a potential national outcry if dairy prices fell or were somewhat variable up and down.
Then there is the significant hurdle posed by the value of outstanding quota (close to $40 billion); ending the program suddenly would bring about financial ruin for a majority of dairy farms.
If it’s so necessary, let’s do a little thought experiment and make supply management universal for all types of essential products. The means abolishing anti-combines legislation and allowing producers to fix the price for their products, thereby abolishing competition. I bet that would be popular with consumers.
To end price-fixing for milk, governments need to reduce tariffs and impose, for five years, a tax on all milk sold with the revenue generated directed to compensate dairy famers for the lost value of their quota less the quota each originally received for free at the inception of supply management.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen, however. The dairy industry is a major financial supporter of most political parties.
Personally I am giving up butter in favour of margarine and switching to plant-based milk.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.