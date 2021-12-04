After two weeks of reporting on B.C.’s floods, evacuations, washouts, and landslides, the CBC’s David Common was asked for his personal reaction to what he had seen.
He paused to think. I could see him collecting his thoughts, to avoid rambling or repeating what he had already said.
Water, he said. The sheer power of something that most of us take for granted.
Indeed, most of us do take water for granted. It comes out of our taps, filtered, purified. (Although during this last few weeks, whole towns have had their water supply contaminated; some are under boil water orders; some can’t use their water at all.)
We drink it. We cook with it. We use it in our dishwashers and our laundry. We pour it on our gardens, our lawns, our houseplants.
I sluice water down the drain for my shower; I flush it down the drain from my toilet.
I light my house, I cook my meals, I run the computer that I’m using to write these words, with electricity – which, in B.C., is over 90% generated by water power.
All through the summer, my windows look out on Okanagan Lake. It’s a huge reservoir, holding twice as much water as the Grand Coulee Dam. People loll on its beaches, paddle in its shallows, sail on its surface, fish in its depths.
We think of water as benign. Friendly. Necessary.
Colonial settlers who came to this valley, a century ago, didn’t have abundant water. Geographers class the Okanagan as semi-desert. Today’s orchards and vineyards became feasible only after early settlers learned to tap the streams and lakes in the hills, to build pipelines and flumes to transport water down to their farms.
And sometimes I think of water as the universal solvent.
I remember my Chemistry 101 professor explaining how the molecular structure of water helps it to dissolve almost anything. Even glass, if you give it enough time.
But all of those presume water is under control. This last few weeks, water has gone out of control.
Our dams, weirs, ditches and dikes proved inadequate to control the downpour that came from not just one, but three, “atmospheric rivers” sweeping moisture up from the tropics.
When that flow of warm moist air hit the cooler northern climate, when it rammed up against the Coast Range and cooled even more as it rose over the mountain tops, it dumped a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours. And then did it a second time.
And a third. You have to see the power of water to believe it.
I’ve seen it only on a smaller scale. Years ago, I got trapped by a flood in the Kootenays. The bridges on the back-country road from New Denver to Kaslo washed out behind us. At some of them, the force of the stream threw solid water up onto our windshield.
At Ainsworth Hot Springs, we were told the road ahead was closed. Coffee Creek was in flood.
Coffee Creek is normally a crystal-clear glacial stream, dancing down over rounded rocks.
Not this time. The water frothed like a chocolate milk shake. It filled the narrow canyon. It had risen 20 feet, barely passing below the bridge.
And it shook the earth. Literally. We could feel the pavement tremble under our feet as the irresistible rush of water tumbled great rocks five or six feet in diameter, many tons in weight, down the stream bed.
One of the insights of Marshall and Eric McLuhan was that anything – yes, anything, even something beneficial – becomes harmful when taken to an extreme.
They used human constructs for their examples. We build freeways to help traffic flow faster. But too many cars turn it into a parking lot. We created opioids to ease pain. But overuse makes them addictive, even deadly.
Everyone needs mother love. But too much mother love can become smothering.
The McLuhans’ principle words in reverse, too. Too much iodine is poisonous; too little affects your thyroid, causing goiters, loss of hair, depression, and constipation.
Too much authority becomes tyranny; too little becomes anarchy.
It even works with water.
For too little water, try living in the Sahara. For too much water, come to B.C.
It takes enormous power to rip out long sections of paved highway. To carve canyons through solid rock. To carry whole mountainsides hundreds of miles.
Where did you think flood plains came from, anyway?
Never underestimate the power of water. Treat it with respect. Don’t expect it to always obey you.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca